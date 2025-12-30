Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara stated the leadership change issue has not started, despite his supporters demanding he be made CM. He said the Congress high command's decision on the power struggle with Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar is final.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara, the third name in the speculated power tussle after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, on Tuesday, stated that the leadership change has not yet begun in the state.

'Can I tell them not to say so?': Parameshwara

After Parameshwara's supporters gathered near Indira Bhawan in Delhi on Saturday, demanding that he be appointed the next Chief Minister of Karnataka, the Congress leader said he cannot stop them from doing so.

He told reporters, "The issue of leadership change has not even begun, so how can it be called a closed chapter? Those who say that Parameshwara should become Chief Minister are people who have affection and respect for me. They say it out of love and respect. Can I tell them not to say so? Are you expecting me to go and tell all of them not to say this?"

"Budget preparations will begin in February. Until then, if our high command makes any decision, it must be implemented. Someone has to prepare the budget, after all. We have given assurances to the people of this state, and in that context, a budget has to be presented," he added.

Further, taking the party line, he added that the Congress High Command will make the final decision regarding the leadership change in the state. "The high command will make the decision. Our high command has information about everything. They also gather information from the general secretaries and on their own. They know at what time and what decision needs to be taken. The decision on whether there should be a leadership change or not will be taken by them alone," Parameshwara said.

Demand for a Dalit CM

Earlier, on December 27, Parameshwara's supporters backed him due to his strong party backing and efforts to consolidate SC/ST support. They urged the Congress party to appoint a Dalit leader as the state's next Chief Minister, highlighting Parameshwara's strong backing within the community and his efforts to consolidate SC/ST support.

A supporter said, "We have come from Karnataka to Delhi to demand a Dalit CM for Karnataka. If Siddaramaiah is ever to be removed as the CM, he should be replaced with G Parameshwara."

Another supporter said, "We want to see G Parameshwara as the CM. I am from Tumkur, Karnataka. If the CM is ever changed, we want G Parameshwara to be made CM. We want a Dalit CM."

Karnataka CM Power Tussle

However, the path to the Chief Minister's seat is complicated, with Deputy CM DK Shivakumar also vying for the position and reportedly influencing the party's high command. The protests highlight the internal dynamics within the Congress party in Karnataka, with multiple leaders jockeying for power.

The Karnataka Chief Ministership row is an ongoing power struggle within the Congress. The controversy began when the government reached its halfway mark, sparking speculation about a possible leadership change. Key players include Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, and Home Minister G Parameshwara, who is also a prominent Dalit leader.