Amid speculation over a power-sharing tussle in Karnataka, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar clarified that the chief ministerial post was not discussed in his meeting with Congress leaders at the AICC, stating senior leaders will take the call.

Shivakumar Denies CM Post Discussion

Amid speculation over a power-sharing tussle in Karnataka, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday said that the chief ministerial post was not discussed during his meeting with Congress leaders at the AICC.

He added that senior leaders will decide when it will be suitable for the state. At the press conference in the national capital, Shivakumar said, "We were not discussing anything on this. The party has a vision. All our senior leaders will take the call whenever they find it suitable in favour of Karnataka."

The leadership tussle within the Karnataka Congress began in November last year, when the government reached the halfway mark of its five-year term. Along with CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, Home Minister G Parameshwara is also in the fray for the top post.

Earlier in the day, Shivakumar said that discussions focused on political matters, but declined to disclose details of the meetings.

After the AICC meeting, Shivakumar told reporters, "I don't think I need to disclose whom I met inside 10 Janpath. We are not ready to discuss politics on the streets. We have met our high command and discussed what needs to be discussed. Once I arrived, we met and discussed many things; I don't need to disclose that. We came here to discuss political things, not just to breathe air."

BJP Calls it 'Old vs New Congress' Fight

Meanwhile, BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly R Ashok said the debate over the chief ministerial post between Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar reflects a struggle between the old and new factions of the party.

"Last two years, there have been the same questions... Who is the CM? Siddaramaiah or DK Shivakumar? We heard about a 50-50 government... 2.5 years have gone by. Last November, that date is also gone... This is a fight between the old Congress and the new Congress. Siddaramaiah is a new congressman. DK Shivakumar is the old congressman. Who gets a position?" he told reporters. (ANI)