Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar and minister Krishna Byre Gowda met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Shivakumar also met PM Modi, calling their discussion on the state's development priorities "constructive".

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and state minister Krishna Byre Gowda met with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday at her office in New Delhi

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In a post on X, the office of FM Nirmala Sitharaman wrote, "Shri DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar), Hon'ble Chief Minister of Karnataka and Shri Krishna Byre Gowda, Hon'ble Minister, Government of Karnataka, called on Smt @nsitharaman. Hon'ble Chief Minister of Karnataka Shri D. K. Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) and Hon'ble Minister of Government of Karnataka Shri Krishna Byre Gowda met Smt @nsitharaman." https://x.com/nsitharamanoffc/status/2065067485179859048

CM Shivakumar meets PM Modi

Earlier in the day, Karnataka CM also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the 11th Niti Aayog Governing Council Meet in New Delhi.

In a post on X, the PMO shared pictures of Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar gifting the sculpture of a deity to PM Modi and captioned the post, "Chief Minister of Karnataka, Shri @DKShivakumar met Prime Minister @narendramodi." Chief Minister of Karnataka, Shri @DKShivakumar met Prime Minister @narendramodi.@CMofKarnataka pic.twitter.com/2yyBeHC8JU — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 11, 2026

'Constructive discussion' on Karnataka's development

Meanwhile, CM Shivakumar noted that the duo discussed Karnataka's development and sought the Centre's support for helping fulfil the state's aspirations.

In a post on X, the CM called the talks "constructive" and reaffirmed committment to accelerating the state's development, expressing optimism towards working with the Centre for building a "stronger Karnataka."

"Met Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi avaru in New Delhi today for the first time after assuming office as the Chief Minister of Karnataka. We had a constructive discussion on Karnataka's development priorities, including infrastructure, investment, urban mobility, irrigation, innovation, and welfare initiatives that directly impact the lives of our people," he wrote

"Karnataka has always been a key contributor to India's growth story, and I reiterated our commitment to further strengthening that role. I look forward to working closely with the Union Government in the spirit of cooperative federalism to accelerate development, attract greater opportunities, and fulfil the aspirations of the people of Karnataka. Together, we can build a stronger Karnataka and contribute meaningfully to a stronger India," he added. Met Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi avaru in New Delhi today for the first time after assuming office as the Chief Minister of Karnataka. We had a constructive discussion on Karnataka’s development priorities, including infrastructure, investment, urban mobility,… pic.twitter.com/K5fGiygwoO — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) June 11, 2026

Niti Aayog Governing Council Meet

During the 11th Niti Aayog Governing Council Meet, various key issues were also discussed during the meeting, including the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, strengthening cooperative federalism and ensuring the holistic and balanced development of states across the country. (ANI)