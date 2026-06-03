In his first decision as Karnataka's new Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar announced free bus passes for all school and college students. The move expands the previous scheme. He also urged unemployed people to register with the government for job assistance.

Free Bus Passes for All Students in Karnataka

Taking swift and decisive action immediately after assuming office, Newly-sworn-in Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday announced that bus passes will be provided free of cost to "all school and college students" across the state.

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During his maiden cabinet briefing, Shivakumar said that many questioned why the free transport was limited to girls, which is why this expansion was announced. He said that students would have to apply for this pass after it is rolled out.

"This is the youth era. Students were asking why there is a free bus just for girls. We are giving passes to all students - a free bus pass without any charge. A bus pass is free for all school and college students. This is the first decision by the DK Shivakumar cabinet. Students have to apply for this, will discuss this with the Transport Department," he said.

Focus on Youth Empowerment and Jobs

The Chief Minister said the government would work out the implementation mechanism in consultation with the Transport Department and that eligible students would be required to apply for the passes once the scheme is formally rolled out. Emphasising his commitment to the people of Karnataka, Shivakumar said the government would focus on initiatives aimed at empowering youth and creating opportunities.

"We have taken some decisions from the perspective of the youth. The people of this state have placed immense trust in me. They may have criticised me in the past. They may have praised me. I have a background in political experience. I have seen hardships. I have seen happiness. I have seen power at a young age. I have placed my trust in them."

Along with this, Shivakumar urged people to register with the government to find jobs, stating that they will communicate with companies and make arrangements for the jobs. "Unemployed people looking for jobs should register with the government. We will talk to companies and make arrangements to provide them with the jobs they need," he said.

DK Shivakumar Sworn In as 34th CM

Earlier in the day, Shivakumar took charge as the 34th Chief Minister of Karnataka after being sworn in at a ceremony held at the Lok Bhavan. Senior Congress leader G Parameshwara took oath as Deputy Chief Minister, while 13 legislators were inducted into the Council of Ministers.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by senior Congress leaders, religious heads and dignitaries from across the country.

Political Leaders Extend Congratulations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Shivakumar on taking the oath as Chief Minister and assured support from the Centre. "Congratulations to Shri DK Shivakumar Ji on taking oath as Chief Minister of Karnataka. Best wishes for his tenure. The Centre will work closely with the Karnataka Government for the welfare of the people," he said in a post on X.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also extended his congratulations and acknowledged the contributions of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. "The people of Karnataka placed their trust in us, and that trust remains our greatest responsibility. Warm congratulations to CM Shri DK. Shivakumar ji and the Council of Ministers, who will carry forward the aspirations of the people of Karnataka. My sincere thanks to Shri Siddaramaiah ji, whose leadership and service have strengthened Karnataka and improved millions of lives," Gandhi said.

"The Congress party's guarantees remain the foundation of our governance and commitment to social justice. We will keep listening, delivering, and serving the people of Karnataka," he added.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and the Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled states - Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Himachal Pradesh), A Revanth Reddy (Telangana) and VD Satheesan (Keralam) were among the leaders present. (ANI)