    Karnataka CM, Deputy CM summoned by Special Court over alleged 40% commission ad by Congress

    The Special Court of Representatives has summoned Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar in response to a defamation case filed by the BJP regarding corruption allegations. Rahul Gandhi, also implicated, seeks exemption due to election commitments, but his appearance is scheduled for June 1. 

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 28, 2024, 1:28 PM IST

    Special Court of Representatives has issued a summons to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had filed a defamation case regarding corruption allegations. 

    The BJP had taken legal action against Karnataka's Congress leaders, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, following allegations of corruption. The case, initiated by lawyer Vinod Kumar on behalf of the party, raises concerns over purported corruption rates and advertisement issues linked to the ruling party.

    The legal proceedings have gained momentum with successive summonses issued by the Special Court of People's Representatives. Summons were sent out directing both Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar to appear in court on April 29.

    In response to the court's directives, Sadashivnagar police have been instructed to issue summons to Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. Additionally, High Grounds Police have been directed to serve summons to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

    The involvement of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi adds another dimension to the unfolding legal drama. Rahul Gandhi, represented by his advocate, has filed a petition seeking an exemption from appearing in court due to ongoing election commitments. However, the court has scheduled Rahul Gandhi's appearance on June 1.

