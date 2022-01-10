Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tests positive for COVID

  • Facebook
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 10, 2022, 4:48 PM IST
    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday that he tested positive for COVID-19 and is presently under house quarantine due to "mild symptoms." Taking to Twitter, the minister wrote;  "I tested positive for Corona today, despite having had minor symptoms. I'm quarantined at home. I urge everybody who has lately been in touch with me to separate themselves and get tested." On January 8, Singh spoke at a webinar in which 100 new Sainik schools offered an opportunity for females to join the Armed Forces.

    According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India recorded 1,79,723 new COVID-19 cases in the previous 24 hours, bringing the country's daily positive rate to 13.29 per cent. So far, 4,033 instances of the coronavirus Omicron strain have been recorded. The state of Maharashtra has recorded the most occurrences (1,216), followed by Rajasthan (529) and Delhi (513). Approximately 1,552 people who were infected with the new strain have recovered. The weekly positivity rate is now 7.29 percent, while the daily positivity rate is 13.29 percent. 

    Notably, COVID-19 has been identified on a number of major politicians in recent days. Dimple Yadav, wife of Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, tested positive on December 22. Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi, said on January 4 that he had tested positive for the coronavirus and had secluded himself at home. He had attended at least four rallies in the poll-bound states of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand in the previous week. Kejriwal announced his return to work on Sunday.

    Last Updated Jan 10, 2022, 4:53 PM IST
