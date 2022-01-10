Congress leader DK Shivakumar refuses to get swab test, says 'I am fit, no need to get tests'

The KPCC Chief, who caused a big health scare by going on a padayatra and disobeying weekend curfew, has returned to the spotlight for the wrong reasons after refusing to have a swab test done. The Karnataka government dispatched an Additional Deputy Commissioner and District Health Officer to Shivakumar, demanding that he cooperate for a swab test. Shivakumar informed officials that he is healthy and does not need such testing.

DK Shivakumar, President of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, refused to get his swab test because he was arrogant. Shivakumar informed Additional Deputy Commissioner Javare Gowda T and District Health Official Niranjan that he would not submit to a swab test and instructed the officials to notify the same health minister. While arguing with health officials, Shivakumar was not wearing the mask. He said that, under the guise of collecting swab samples, personnel acting on behalf of the government would purposefully serve positive results to destroy the padayatra.

'I am delighted you came to inquire about my health, but I did not expect the CM to send health authorities to check. I'm not going to give any tests. I'm in good shape. I travelled 15 kilometres,' Shivakumar added.

In response to the occurrence, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai stated that the administration was worried about the people's health and hence dispatched officials for a swab test. According to CM, cases have been booked against people who have broken Curfew and Covid restrictions.

The crowd on the second day grew as supporters of former MP Dhruvanarayana arrived from Chamarajanagar, and followers of N Chaluvanaryanaswamy arrived from Mandya. Approximately 15,000 people have assembled at Doddalahalli, DK Shivakumar's birthplace, for today's padayatra, which will travel 15 kilometres and end in Kanakapura. When health officials inquired about Shivakumar's health on Monday, the leader was not wearing the mask. Aside from Shivakumar, his brother DK Suresh, Working President Saleem Ahmed, and a slew of others had broken the face mask prohibition.

Speaking about Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar stated that he received a phone call from the CLP leader, who informed him of his health situation. Shivakumar advised the CLP leader that he should join the padayatra tomorrow if he is healthy. Meanwhile, sources close to Siddaramaiah stated that the leader had not had any swab RTPCR tests since physicians informed him it was unnecessary and encouraged him to relax.

Meanwhile, the Satanur police, based on the evidence of blatant weekend curfew violation and defying Covid guidelines, booked Shivakumar under IPC sections 141, 143,290, and 336 and the disaster management act.

Shivakumar stated that they would not halt the padayatra no matter what. The lawmaker said health authorities had come to collect swab samples for ulterior intentions. He will seek a court probe into the Karnataka government's decision to conduct swab tests at the airport and other locations. Following a gathering of over 10,000 people in the Congress party's Mekedatu padayatra yesterday, and with the number growing by the day, state health experts have voiced significant worry about the surge. They have conveyed their concerns with Health Minister K Sudhakar. According to authorities, there may be a significant increase in the southern region of Karnataka since several leaders from Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Mandya, Mysuru, Chamarajanahgar, Ramanagar, and their followers have joined the padayatra.