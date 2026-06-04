The first Karnataka cabinet meeting, chaired by CM DK Shivakumar, approved key decisions. Minister Priyank Kharge announced free bus passes for students, 'Youth Employment Bridge' centres, and 10,000 youth clubs across the state.

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Thursday revealed a series of key decisions taken during the first cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, saying the new cabinet had prioritised education, youth employment, infrastructure development and social welfare.

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In a post on X, Kharge said the cabinet, under the leadership of Chief Minister Shivakumar, approved several initiatives aimed at improving opportunities for students and young people while accelerating the state's development agenda.

Key Decisions for Youth and Education

Among the major decisions announced was the extension of free bus passes to students of schools and colleges across Karnataka. Kharge said the measure would reduce the financial burden on low-income families and encourage greater access to education.

The cabinet also approved the establishment of "Youth Employment Bridge" employment exchange centres to help job seekers find opportunities that match their qualifications. The initiative is aimed at addressing unemployment concerns and creating stronger links between youth and employers.

To promote sports, cultural activities, scientific thinking, social harmony and community participation among young people, the government has decided to establish 10,000 Bharat Jodo Yuva Sangh clubs across gram panchayats and urban wards. Kharge said each club would receive a grant of Rs 10 lakh, taking the total allocation for the programme to Rs 1,000 crore.

ಮಾನ್ಯ ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿಗಳಾದ ಶ್ರೀ @DKShivakumar ಅವರ ನೇತೃತದಲ್ಲಿ ನಡೆದ ಮೊದಲ ಸಚಿವ ಸಂಪುಟ ಸಭೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ರಾಜ್ಯದ ಪ್ರಗತಿಯ ಮುನ್ನೋಟದ ಮಹತ್ವದ ತೀರ್ಮಾನಗಳನ್ನು ಕೈಗೊಳ್ಳಲಾಯಿತು. ◆ ಶಾಲಾ, ಕಾಲೇಜುಗಳ ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿಗಳಿಗೆ ಉಚಿತ ಬಸ್ ಪಾಸ್ ಸೌಲಭ್ಯವನ್ನು ವಿಸ್ತರಿಸುವ ತೀರ್ಮಾನ ಕೈಗೊಳ್ಳಲಾಗಿದೆ, ಈ ನಿರ್ದಾರದಿಂದ ಕಡಿಮೆ ಆದಾಯದ ಕುಟುಂಬಗಳ… — Priyank Kharge / ಪ್ರಿಯಾಂಕ್ ಖರ್ಗೆ (@PriyankKharge) June 4, 2026

Infrastructure and Property Reforms

The cabinet further approved a one-time exemption from solvency certificate requirements for certain residential buildings seeking electricity connections. The move is expected to benefit homeowners with eligible residential properties and simplify access to utility services.

Kharge also said the government would simplify laws and regulations to enable eligible properties to be converted from B-account to A-account across rural and urban areas. According to him, the measure will help citizens secure proper property documentation and improve transparency in land records.

In addition, the cabinet approved an extra Rs 3,000 crore for road infrastructure development within the jurisdictions of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) and the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA), including improvements to ward-level roads.

The decisions were taken during the first official cabinet meeting held at Vidhana Soudha, a day after Shivakumar assumed office as Karnataka's 34th Chief Minister. The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, senior ministers and top bureaucrats as the new government outlined its policy priorities for the state.