The DK Shivakumar-led Karnataka government has expanded its Cabinet to the full strength of 34 ministers. Twenty new MLAs, including one woman, took their oaths at a ceremony in Bengaluru, two months after the Chief Minister assumed charge.

Karnataka Cabinet Expanded to Full Strength

Twenty new MLAs on Monday took oath as ministers in Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar-led government. The Chief Minister expanded his Cabinet to its full strength, two months after taking charge. The oath-taking ceremony took place at Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru after Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot approved the Cabinet expansion. The state Cabinet increased the size of the ministry to the full limit of 34, including the chief minister.

Among those sworn in were P M Narendraswamy, Shivaraj Tangadagi, Rudrappa Lamani, K S Basavanthappa, B Nagendra, T Raghumoorthy, B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan, Rizwan Arshad, Santosh Lad, Madhu Bangarappa, Putturangashetty, SS Mallikarjun, Dr Ajay Singh, N Chaluvaraya Swamy, K M Shivalinge Gowda, H C Balakrishna, Gayathri Shanthegowda, Basavaraj Rayareddi, Vijayanand Kashappanavar and Laxman Savadi.

New Ministers Express Gratitude, Set Goals

Addressing reporters after taking oath, Congress leader N Chaluvarayaswamy said, "Our Chief Minister D K Shivakumar ji and our leader Rahul Gandhi ji, along with the Congress high command, have selected my name. I am truly thankful to all of them. Whatever responsibility the Chief Minister gives me, I will justify it and do my best to fulfil it..."

Further, Congress leader PM Narendraswamy expressed happiness after taking oath as a Minister in Shivakumar-led government and said would work to form the government in the future 2028 elections. "I am happy to take the oath as a minister...We will work together to strengthen the party and form the government in the future 2028 elections. At the same time, our dream is to see our leader Rahul Gandhi become the Prime Minister of the country in 2029..." Narendraswamy told ANI.

High Command's Approval and Other Key Appointments

Earlier today, Congress high command approved the expansion of the Shivakumar-led Karnataka Cabinet, clearing the names of 20 ministers, including one woman, Gayathri Shanthegowda. There were 12 new faces, while 8 incumbent ministers were retained in the new cabinet composition. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge approved the induction of all 20 MLAs as ministers.

The Congress high command approved G S Patil as the new Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly and A S Ponnanna as the Deputy Speaker. Saleem Ahmed has been named Chairman of the Karnataka Legislative Council, while Umashree has been appointed Deputy Chairperson.

Resignations Follow Cabinet Snub

Before the swearing-in ceremony, Congress MLAs Yashavantarayagouda V Patil from Indi and Belur Gopalakrishna from Sagar resigned from the Karnataka Legislative Assembly after they were left out of the Cabinet expansion. (ANI)