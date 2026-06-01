Karnataka Congress leaders have arrived in Delhi to meet the party high command, including President Mallikarjun Kharge, to finalize the new cabinet ahead of DK Shivakumar's swearing-in. The central leadership's decision will be final.

Amid intensifying speculations about Karnataka cabinet formation, Congress MLA Ashok M Pattan emphasised the party would follow the directions of the party's central leadership on the transition. Speaking to ANI, he said, "The High Command takes all the major decisions. Leaders from Karnataka have come to meet the Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge... Those who are the aspirants and want to become ministers have also come."

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Earlier, Karnataka Congress leaders arrived at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence in the national capital on Monday. Following the meeting, Former Karnataka Minister Eshwara Khandre said, "I met the Congress President, and I wanted to thank him for his continuous guidance in me performing my duties as a Minister...I submitted the achievements during my tenure...We are all on the same page...The high command will decide whether I will continue as a minister or not

High-Stakes Meetings in Delhi

The high-stakes meetings come ahead of Shivakumar's swearing-in ceremony on June 3. Shivakumar and outgoing CM Siddaramaiah are expected to hold a meeting with the Congress high command in New Delhi today about cabinet formation.

Sources said Siddharamaiah has proposed the formation of a coordination committee in the state. Shivakumar was elected leader of the Congress Legislative Party in Karnataka on Saturday following the resignation of Siddaramaiah as Chief Minister.

Sources said Siddharamaiah has proposed the formation of a coordination committee in the state. Sources said a discussion will also be held about the appointments of Deputy Chief Ministers. They said party leadership is considering an OBC candidate for the position of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president during the meeting.

Yathindra Siddaramaiah Hopeful for Cabinet Berth

Meanwhile, Congress leader Yathindra Siddaramaiah, son of outgoing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has said he had been assured by Rahul Gandhi that he would be inducted into the cabinet. Yathindra Siddaramaiah said he was not looking at a particular portfolio. Asked if he is looking to be Deputy Chief Minister, he said "No".

Speculations were being made over Yateendra getting a potential place in the new cabinet of DK Shivkumar. While some ministers from Siddharamaiah's cabinet are unlikely to get a place this time, as new faces are to be inducted. "Last time I visited high command, Rahul Gandhi said that my interest will be taken care of, and he said I would be inducted into the cabinet, so I'm hopeful. Whatever the portfolio is, I'll be happy," Yathindra Siddaramaiah said.

Shivakumar's Swearing-In

DK Shivakumar, after his three-year stint as the Deputy Chief Minister, is set to assume the office as the Karnataka CM. The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for June 3 at Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru. (ANI)