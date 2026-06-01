Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma met Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri to discuss strengthening the state's hydrocarbon sector. They focused on expanding exploration and production to enhance Assam's contribution to India's growth and energy security.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday held a productive meeting with Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri, during which the two leaders discussed strategies to strengthen the state's hydrocarbon sector and enhance its contribution to India's economic growth.

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Sharing details of the meeting on X, the Chief Minister described the Union Minister's perspectives on global affairs and the evolving energy landscape as 'extremely insightful.' Pleased to have met Hon'ble Union Minister Shri @HardeepSPuri ji earlier this evening. His views on global affairs and the current energy scenario has been extremely insightful. We discussed ways to expand our hydrocarbon potential, promote exploration across the State and… pic.twitter.com/AEEgIXZLTx — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 1, 2026

"Pleased to have met Hon'ble Union Minister Shri @HardeepSPuri ji earlier this evening. His views on global affairs and the current energy scenario has been extremely insightful. We discussed ways to expand our hydrocarbon potential, promote exploration across the State and enhance production from our fields so that Assam can play an even bigger role in the India Growth Story," CM Sarma posted on X.

Focus on Exploration and Production

The discussions between the two leaders focused on expanding Assam's hydrocarbon potential through increased exploration activities across the state and boosting production from existing oil and gas fields. The leaders also explored ways to leverage Assam's rich energy resources to support the country's growing energy requirements.

Assam's Role in India's Energy Sector

Assam has long been a key centre of India's oil and natural gas industry, and the state government has been actively working to attract investments in exploration and production. The latest discussions are expected to further strengthen cooperation between the Centre and the state in the energy sector.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that enhanced exploration and production efforts would enable Assam to play an even bigger role in India's growth story while contributing to the nation's energy security and economic development. (ANI)