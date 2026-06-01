Roz Ali, the prime accused in the fatal Nalbari attack case, was killed in a police firing incident in Assam. Police said he was shot after he attacked them during an arrest attempt. The original attack killed a 19-year-old and injured an 18-year-old.

The prime accused in the sensational Nalbari attack case, Roz Ali, succumbed to his injuries following a police firing incident in the Mukalmua area of the district on Monday, officials said.

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According to the Nalbari district police, Ali was the prime accused in a violent attack that took place recently in the Gangapur area. The incident claimed the life of a 19-year-old Madhurya Barman, and left an 18-year-old girl, Mridumudra Deka, critically injured. Deka is currently undergoing treatment at the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Speaking to ANI, a senior police official stated that an intensive search operation had been launched across the Nalbari district to track down the culprits involved in the fatal attack.

SSP Confirms Firing Incident

Nalbari Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Bibekananda Das confirmed the development, stating that the accused was shot when he attempted to attack the police team during an arrest bid. "Roz Ali, the prime accused in the attack incident, sustained injuries during police firing when he attacked the personnel while they attempted to apprehend him in the Mukalmua area. He later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital," SSP Das told ANI.

Massive Protests in Nalbari

Meanwhile, residents and members of several organisations staged a massive protest in Nalbari on Monday, demanding stringent action against all individuals involved in the Gangapur violence.

In the wake of the incident, local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Jayanta Malla Baruah visited GMCH on Monday to enquire about the health condition of the critically injured girl and assured support to the family.

Further details regarding the investigation are awaited. (ANI)