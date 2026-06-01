35 ministers were sworn into the new West Bengal cabinet under CM Suvendu Adhikari, taking its strength to 41. The cabinet is a mix of seasoned politicians, emerging leaders, and professionals with diverse social and regional representation.

The newly sworn-in West Bengal cabinet presents a mix of seasoned politicians, emerging leaders, diverse social representation, and professionally accomplished individuals. Earlier in the day, 35 ministers were inducted into the cabinet during a swearing-in ceremony at Lok Bhawan in Kolkata.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Governor R. N. Ravi administered the oath of office, taking the strength of the Council of Ministers to 41 under the leadership of Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari. The cabinet presents a balanced mix of senior leadership, organizationally strong functionaries, socially representative faces, and professionally accomplished individuals, with the average age of ministers pegged at 57 years.

Demographics and Education

Four ministers are below the age of 50, with Mathabhanga MLA Nishith Pramanick emerging as the youngest member of the cabinet. The cabinet also reflects strong educational credentials, with 83 per cent of ministers (15 members) holding graduate or higher degrees and nearly 67 per cent (12 members) possessing postgraduate qualifications or above. Three cabinet members also hold PhD degrees.

Social and Regional Balance

The composition of the cabinet reflects representation across 13 distinct caste groups, including representation from eight of the top 10 caste groups in West Bengal. Among the 3 Scheduled Caste (SC) ministers, representation has been given to both Rajbongshi and Namasudra communities, ensuring outreach to key SC voters. Nishith Pramanick and Deepak Burman represent the Rajbongshi community, while Ashok Kirtania represents the Namasudra community. In Scheduled Tribe (ST) representation, Manoj Kumar Oraon represents the Oraon community and the tea garden belt of North Bengal, while Kshudiram Tudu represents the Santhal community from the Junglemahal region.

The cabinet also reflects regional representation across the party's five zones, with 4 ministers drawn from Uttar Banga and Nabadwip, 3 from Kolkata, 2 from HHM and 5 Ministers from Rarh Banga.

Inclusion of Professionals

A notable feature of the cabinet is the inclusion of leaders from diverse professional backgrounds, including medical practitioners, academicians, teachers, journalists and public intellectuals. Among medical professionals inducted into the cabinet are Dr Ajay Kumar Poddar and Dr Sharadwat Mukhopadhyay, while academicians include Dr Kalyan Chakraborty and Dr Shankar Ghosh. The cabinet also includes journalists and public intellectuals such as Swapan Dasgupta and Jagannath Chattopadhyay. Five ministers have teaching backgrounds, including Nishith Pramanick, Manoj Kumar Oraon, Deepak Burman, Arup Kumar Das and Kshudiram Tudu.

Strong Organisational Roots

Several ministers have previously held key organisational positions within the party, including former state BJP president Dilip Ghosh, state vice presidents Deepak Burman, Agnimitra Paul and Jagannath Chattopadhyay, along with BJP ST Morcha national secretary Kshudiram Tudu.

Legislative and Administrative Experience

The cabinet also includes leaders with extensive legislative and administrative experience, including one former Union Minister, one former state cabinet minister, 4 former MPs and 9 multiple-term MLAs, as well as members from the BJP party organisation. Nishith Pramanick has previously served as a Union Minister, while Tapash Roy is a former state cabinet minister. Former MPs in the cabinet include Dilip Ghosh, Arjun Singh and Swapan Dasgupta.

Several ministers are also seasoned legislators, including Tapash Roy, a six-term MLA; Arjun Singh, a five-term MLA; Manoj Kumar Oraon, a three-term MLA; Deepak Burman, Dr. Shankar Ghosh, Gauri Sankar Ghosh, Ashok Kirtania, Arup Kumar Das, Shrimati Agnimitra Paul, and Ajay Kumar Poddar, all two-term MLAs. (ANI)