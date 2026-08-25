Karnataka BJP chief BY Vijayendra criticised the Congress govt for failing to address Minister B Nagendra's corruption case, KPSC scam, and drought in the Assembly. He demanded the minister's resignation and questioned CM DK Shivakumar's governance.

BJP Slams Congress Govt Over 'Failed' Assembly Session

Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra on Tuesday criticised the Congress government in the state, alleging that the Assembly session failed to adequately address key issues including corruption allegations against Minister B Nagendra, the KPSC scam, drought and concerns related to North Karnataka.

Demand for Minister Nagendra's Resignation Amid Corruption Charges

Speaking to reporters here, Vijayendra said the BJP had demanded Nagendra's resignation before the Assembly session and maintained that the party would not back down. "We had demanded that Minister Nagendra, who is facing corruption allegations, should resign before the Assembly session began. We had made it clear that we would not back down under any circumstances," Vijayendra said.

The re-induction of B Nagendra into the Karnataka Cabinet has triggered intense legislative chaos and opposition backlash. The minister faces severe money-laundering allegations involving the theft of nearly Rs 90 crore from the Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation, a case currently detailed in charge sheets filed by central agencies like the CBI.

Unaddressed Scandals and Regional Concerns

He alleged that several important issues, including the severe drought situation, the KPSC scam, Bidadi and NICE Road issues and concerns regarding North Karnataka, should have been discussed in the Assembly. The KPSC scam highlights severe recruitment malpractices, featuring question paper leaks, OMR sheet tampering, and ED-probed cash-for-jobs schemes in state exams like KAS. Meanwhile, the Bidadi scam covers two distinct controversies: political disputes over massive land acquisition for a proposed township, and a recent ₹5 crore counterfeit life-saving drug racket uncovered in the area.

"Chandrashekhar died by suicide, and his death note clearly mentioned the transfer of money related to the scam. Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had also admitted in the Assembly itself that the money had been transferred. The people of the state are aware of all this," Vijayendra said.

Criticism Mounts on CM Shivakumar's Governance

He also criticised Chief Minister DK Shivakumar over the functioning of the state government, saying the enthusiasm seen when he assumed office appeared to have faded. "When DK Shivakumar took oath as Chief Minister, he appeared very enthusiastic. He spoke about his vision and plans. People are now discussing what work he has actually started in the last two months. People themselves are saying that his enthusiasm has faded," Vijayendra said.

Cabinet Delays and Internal Rifts Highlighted

He further alleged that the delay in Cabinet expansion and uncertainty over portfolio allocation highlighted differences within the Congress government. "The Cabinet expansion was delayed. Even after the list was released from Delhi, there was uncertainty over which portfolios should be allotted. Amid this, differences with Siddaramaiah became evident. There is also a discussion that the state has not taken off since DK Shivakumar assumed the Chief Minister's chair," Vijayendra added. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)