Karnataka BJP leader Vijayendra has demanded Excise Minister RB Timmapur's resignation over a Rs 6,000 crore scam, citing an audio tape. The Congress government, defended by Priyank Kharge, has challenged the BJP to produce any evidence.

BJP Demands Minister's Resignation Over Alleged Rs 6,000 Cr Scam

Karnataka BJP leader Vijayendra has demanded the resignation of Excise Minister RB Timmapur, alleging that the minister is involved in a massive Rs 6,000 crore excise scam. Vijayendra claimed that an audio tape involving a district commissioner and an agent has surfaced, which is in the public domain.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The audio tape allegedly features a senior officer mentioning the Excise Minister's name, his son, and even the Chief Minister. Vijayendra demanded a proper investigation into the matter, stating that the truth should come out.

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru, Vijayendra said, "The excise scam in Karnataka is a very big scam, involving more than Rs 6,000 crore. Evidence cannot be produced at the whims and fancies of the state government. An audio tape has surfaced involving a district commissioner and an agent. It is in the public domain, where a senior officer is heard mentioning the Excise Minister's name, his son, and even the Chief Minister. A proper investigation must be carried out, and the truth should come out. With allegations of Rs 6,000 crore corruption, the Excise Minister is bound to resign. That is why the BJP and JD(S) raised this issue on the floor of the House and are demanding the resignation of the Excise Minister."

'Karnataka Has Become an ATM'

Vijayendra said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his cabinet should allow a fair investigation into the alleged excise scam, asserting that the Excise Minister must step down. He also accused the Congress government of turning Karnataka into an "ATM" for the party high command. "The Chief Minister and his cabinet colleagues, instead of backing the Excise Minister, should allow the investigation to be conducted fairly. Look at what happened in the George case. He was forced to resign following allegations, and when he was later found not guilty, he was taken back into the ministry. What is stopping the Chief Minister from taking similar action against the Excise Minister now? The buck stops with the Chief Minister himself. Karnataka has become an ATM for the Congress high command," he said.

Congress Hits Back, Demands Evidence

On Wednesday, Karnataka Minister for Electronics Priyank Kharge criticised the Bhartiya Janata Party, saying that they lack solid evidence before seeking the resignation of Excise Minister RB Timmapur. Kharge defended Timmapur, stating that the opposition is "playing to the gallery" without producing any evidence. He has also challenged the opposition to produce evidence against him, saying he is willing to resign if they can provide just one shred of evidence.

"For over ten days now, for over a week now, they have raised this issue in the council. They have raised this issue in the assembly. Till now, they have not been able to say when and how this entire incident took place. They are seeking the resignation of the Excise Minister RB Timmapur. He is also ready to resign if they give him one shred of evidence. When the assembly is in session, they are free to produce any evidence they have. They are free to go to Lokayuta and place the proof they have. Instead of that, they are just playing to the gallery." he told reporters.