Bidar district police seized illegal arms and ammunition, including five country-made pistols and five swords, and arrested two persons. The police are investigating links to an alleged illegal arms dealer from Nanded district in Maharashtra.

Illegal Arms and Ammunition Seized in Bidar

In a major crackdown, Bidar district police seized illegal arms and ammunition and arrested two persons during an operation in the district, officials said on Thursday. The recovered weapons and ammunition have been taken into police custody.

The accused are being questioned, and further investigation is underway to trace the source of the arms and ascertain whether they were intended for use in any criminal activity, police said.

Two Arrested with Pistols, Swords

Meanwhile, Bidar Police have arrested two persons and seized five country-made pistols and five talwars (swords) after acting on credible information about an alleged attempt to sell illegal weapons in the district, Superintendent of Police (SP) Pradeep Gunti said on Wednesday.

Speaking to ANI, SP Pradeep Gunti said police conducted a raid after receiving specific inputs and intercepted two individuals carrying illegal weapons. "We received credible information that some individuals were attempting to sell illegal weapons in Bidar district. Our team conducted a raid and intercepted two individuals carrying five country-made pistols and five talwars. We found that these country-made pistols were supplied by an illegal arms dealer from Nanded district," he said.

The SP said the two accused have been arrested and produced before a court. "Police are investigating whether the accused had supplied weapons to others and have constituted a separate team to trace and arrest the main accused, an alleged illegal arms dealer based in Maharashtra's Nanded district", he added.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)