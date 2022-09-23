Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gurugram employees advised to work from home today after heavy rain lashes Delhi-NCR

    "In view of heavy rainfall prediction, there are chances of waterlogging and traffic congestion. All corporate offices and private institutions in the district are advised to guide their employees to work from home so that traffic congestion can be avoided," the Gurugram disaster management authority said in its advisory.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 23, 2022, 9:30 AM IST

    Due to a strong rainfall that is expected today and might cause traffic congestion, the Gurugram government has encouraged private and corporate organisations to work from home. In numerous areas of the city, yesterday's heavy rain led to waterlogging and traffic gridlock.

    The meteorological service has issued a "yellow alert" and forecast moderate to heavy rain for today.

    "Given the forecasted amount of rainfall, there is a danger of waterlogging and traffic delays. In order to reduce traffic congestion, it is urged that all corporate offices and private institutions in the area encourage their staff to work from home," the Gurugram disaster management authority in its recommendation stated.

    Also Read | IMD issues yellow alert, heavy rainfall predicted in Delhi-NCR; schools shut in Noida, Gurugram

    All government and private schools till class 8 across Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar will remain closed on Friday due to rains, an official order announced on Thursday. Schools in Aligarh, Kanpur, Sitapur, Bahraich, Unnao and the capital Lucknow will also remain shut on Friday due to rains, as per Navbharat Times.

    The District Disaster Management Authority, in an advisory, said that all corporate offices and private institutions are advised to guide employees to work from home so that traffic congestion can be avoided.

    Also Read | Jammu-Srinagar highway to be closed for 4 hours every day till September 27: Here's why

    Additionally, it has been urged that all schools and universities remain closed. The recent rainy periods right before the monsoon leaves the National Capital Region will somewhat make up for the significant deficiency.. Additionally, it would maintain a stable temperature and pure air.

    Heavy rainfall in Gurugram lead to a massive traffic jam on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway. The Disaster Management Authority advised corporates to give employees work from home, to avoid more traffic snarls. 

    Last Updated Sep 23, 2022, 9:30 AM IST
