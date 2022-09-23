Gurugram employees advised to work from home today after heavy rain lashes Delhi-NCR

"In view of heavy rainfall prediction, there are chances of waterlogging and traffic congestion. All corporate offices and private institutions in the district are advised to guide their employees to work from home so that traffic congestion can be avoided," the Gurugram disaster management authority said in its advisory.

Due to a strong rainfall that is expected today and might cause traffic congestion, the Gurugram government has encouraged private and corporate organisations to work from home. In numerous areas of the city, yesterday's heavy rain led to waterlogging and traffic gridlock.

The meteorological service has issued a "yellow alert" and forecast moderate to heavy rain for today.

All government and private schools till class 8 across Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar will remain closed on Friday due to rains, an official order announced on Thursday. Schools in Aligarh, Kanpur, Sitapur, Bahraich, Unnao and the capital Lucknow will also remain shut on Friday due to rains, as per Navbharat Times.

The District Disaster Management Authority, in an advisory, said that all corporate offices and private institutions are advised to guide employees to work from home so that traffic congestion can be avoided.

Additionally, it has been urged that all schools and universities remain closed. The recent rainy periods right before the monsoon leaves the National Capital Region will somewhat make up for the significant deficiency.. Additionally, it would maintain a stable temperature and pure air.

