To ensure a transparent inquiry into the Karnaprayag clash between Sikh pilgrims and locals, Uttarakhand Police has transferred the case from Chamoli to Haridwar. An inquiry into the conduct of local police has also been initiated.

In a major move to ensure an impartial and transparent inquiry into the recent Karnaprayag clash, the Uttarakhand Police Headquarters (PHQ) has announced a series of significant administrative decisions. The investigation into the physical altercation between Sikh pilgrims and residents in Chamoli district has been officially transferred to Haridwar.

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Probe Transferred to Haridwar for Impartiality

According to PHQ, the incident involved a clash and subsequent assault between Sikh pilgrims and locals in Karnaprayag, following which a case was initially registered at Karnaprayag Police Station against Sikh pilgrims. Based on the recommendation of the Inspector General (IG) of Police, Garhwal Range, the Police Headquarters has now decided to transfer both related cases out of Chamoli district.

"To ensure a fair and impartial investigation, both cases registered at Karnaprayag Police Station have been transferred from Chamoli district to Haridwar district," according to an official release. The investigations will now be conducted under the supervision of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Haridwar Navneet Singh Bhullar. Officials said the decision has been taken to ensure independence and neutrality in the probe.

Separate FIR Filed in Assault Case

In a separate development, an FIR was also registered on June 20 at Karnaprayag Police Station against unidentified persons in connection with the alleged assault on an injured Sikh pilgrim. The FIR was filed based on a complaint lodged by the victim's father.

Inquiry Ordered into Police Conduct

The PHQ further said that allegations raised by several Sikh organisations regarding the alleged conduct and behaviour of local police personnel towards Sikh pilgrims have been taken seriously, and an inquiry has been entrusted to Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Yashwant Singh. He has been directed to submit his report within two weeks.

Police Reiterate Commitment to Fair Probe, Pilgrim Safety

IG Garhwal Range Rajiv Swaroop said the Uttarakhand Police remains committed to maintaining law and order while respecting the religious sentiments of all communities.

He said, "The Uttarakhand Police fully respects the religious sentiments of all communities and remains committed to ensuring fair, transparent and lawful action in every case."

He further added that the Hemkund Sahib Yatra, a significant pilgrimage for Sikh devotees, is being conducted in a safe, peaceful and orderly manner through coordinated efforts of the police and administration. "The safety, dignity and convenience of every pilgrim remains the highest priority for the police," Rajiv Swaroop said, reiterating that appropriate legal action will be taken based on the findings of ongoing investigations.