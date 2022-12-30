'Karmayogi': BJP leaders laud PM Modi for continuing with work despite mother Heeraben's demise

BJP leaders shared pictures of the prime minister attending the official events in Bengal virtually as they heaped praise on him for putting the "country first".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (December 30) drew praise from his ministerial colleagues and other BJP leaders who lauded his commitment and described him as a "karmayogi" after his decision to carry on with his official engagements on a day he lost his mother.

After attending the last rites of his mother Heeraben, the Prime Minister went ahead with the launch of projects worth Rs 7,800 crore in West Bengal, choosing to do so through video-conferencing instead of being in the eastern state physically as scheduled earlier.

At an event in Kerala, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the prime minister told them (ministers) to not cancel their scheduled programmes and return to Delhi only after completing their work. Home Minister Amit Shah also went ahead with his programme in Karnataka.

Union minister Anurag Thakur said, "Grief-stricken, but country first !! An only well-known characteristic of our prime minister."

"He continues to participate in pre-scheduled events, just hours after performing the last rites of his mother. A true Karmayogi veritably. Hats off! Countless workers like us are inspired and energized by your supreme efforts and commitment," Thakur further said.

Lauding the Prime Minister for his commitment to work, his Cabinet colleague Giriraj Singh said it is not possible for a man to have so much dedication. Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai tweeted, "Nation first, Self last. My PM, My Pride!"

BJP national general secretary CT Ravi said, "Nothing, not even personal loss will stop PM Narendra Modi from discharging his duties for Bharata Mata."