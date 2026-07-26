Lt Gen V Sreehari paid tributes to Kargil martyrs in Chennai. In Drass, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh warned Pakistan of a harsh response to any misadventure and lauded the indomitable bravery and sacrifice of Indian soldiers from all regions.

Tributes Paid in Chennai

Lieutenant General V Sreehari, General Officer Commanding, Dakshin Bharat Area, on Sunday paid tributes to soldiers who had laid down their lives for the country during the Kargil War. He led a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at the War Memorial in Chennai on Sunday on mark Kargil Vijay Diwas. Senior Indian Navy and Indian Air Force officers also paid their tributes.

Defence Minister in Drass

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who took part in the Kargil Vijay Diwas event in Drass in Ladakh, said India has the capability to respond to every misadventure by Pakistan in a manner far harsher than it can imagine.

He noted that the Kargil War wasn't just a military and diplomatic victory for the country but a moment when the world witnessed the indomitable bravery of Indian soldiers.

The Defence Minister paid tributes to soldiers who laid down their lives for the country during the Kargil War in 1999. He laid a wreath at the Kargil War Memorial in Drass to mark the Kargil Vijay Diwas.

A Stern Warning to Pakistan

"Our brave soldiers have always displayed exceptional valour and courage. We recently celebrated the first anniversary of the success of Operation Sindoor. During the operation, our valiant soldiers and officers gave a befitting reply to the terrorists and their patrons--one they will never forget. India has the capability to respond to every misadventure by Pakistan in a manner far harsher than it can imagine. I want to send a clear message from this platform that this will be the outcome of every nefarious act that threatens India's sovereignty," he said.

A Symbol of National Unity

"At this war memorial, you will see the whole of India. Among these martyrs, you will find names from Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Tamil Nadu, and every region of the country. You will find the names of those who visited temples, mosques, gurdwaras, and churches. Those who dream of breaking this country should look at this wall. This wall itself is an answer to their dreams of dividing India," he added.

Defence Minister Recalls Valour

The Defence Minister earlier recalled the valour of soldiers in a post on X.

"On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, I pay my deepest respects to all the brave soldiers who laid down their lives in the defence of our motherland. The nation will forever remain grateful and indebted to all those valiant soldiers who demonstrated extraordinary valour on the difficult peaks of Kargil in 1999," he said.

"The indomitable courage, sacrifice, and unwavering resolve of the Indian Armed Forces will continue to inspire future generations with patriotism, dedication to duty, and the spirit of offering everything for the motherland," he added. (ANI)