Kargil Vijay Diwas was commemorated at Udhampur's Shaheedi Smarak, with ex-servicemen, citizens, and students paying tribute to martyrs. Speakers urged the youth to put the nation first and highlighted the importance of soldier morale.

ARTRAC Commemorates Kargil Anniversary Meanwhile, on Sunday, the Army Training Command (ARTRAC) headquarters commemorated the 27th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, paying tribute to the courage, determination and supreme sacrifice of the soldiers who defended the nation's sovereignty during Operation Vijay in 1999.According to an official release, the commemorative ceremony began at the Shradhhanjali Sthal in Annandale, where Lieutenant General Devendra Sharma, PVSM, AVSM, SM, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, ARTRAC, laid a wreath on behalf of all ranks to honour the fallen heroes. A two-minute silence was observed as buglers sounded the solemn notes of the "Last Post." Paying tribute to the heroes of Operation Vijay, the Army Commander recalled their extraordinary bravery, unwavering resolve and selfless devotion to duty in the face of formidable challenges across the unforgiving, icy heights of Kargil. He highlighted that the spirit & legacy of the Kargil heroes continue to serve as a perpetual beacon of inspiration, reinforcing the Indian Army's enduring commitment toward safeguarding the Country's Unity, Integrity and Sovereignty, the release said. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Kargil Vijay Diwas was commemorated with patriotic fervour at the historic Shaheedi Smarak near the Town Hall in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur, where ex-servicemen, prominent local citizens, NCC cadets and students from educational institutions across the district gathered to pay tribute to the martyrs. The commemorative ceremony saw participants honouring the sacrifices of soldiers who laid down their lives in the service of the nation.Speaking on the occasion, Renu Sharma, Principal of Sant Ishwariya Bhartiya Vidya Mandir, extended greetings on Kargil Diwas and urged the youth to put the nation first. "I extend special wishes to everyone on this Kargil Diwas... I want to convey a message to the youth: work for the country, think for the country, and always place the nation above all else. We pay our humble tribute to brave martyrs. It is because of them that we live freely in this country today. We must always stand by them... Jai Hind, Jai Bharat," Sharma said.A former serviceman also spoke about the importance of continued engagement with veterans after their retirement, saying such gestures strengthen the morale of both soldiers and their families. "The Indian government certainly takes care of us while we are in active service. However, this is a unique institution where, even after retirement, if a minister or government representative visits a veteran to inquire about their well-being, it boosts the morale of not just the family but the entire nation, demonstrating that the whole country stands with its soldiers," the former serviceman said.Meanwhile, on Sunday, the Army Training Command (ARTRAC) headquarters commemorated the 27th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, paying tribute to the courage, determination and supreme sacrifice of the soldiers who defended the nation's sovereignty during Operation Vijay in 1999.According to an official release, the commemorative ceremony began at the Shradhhanjali Sthal in Annandale, where Lieutenant General Devendra Sharma, PVSM, AVSM, SM, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, ARTRAC, laid a wreath on behalf of all ranks to honour the fallen heroes. A two-minute silence was observed as buglers sounded the solemn notes of the "Last Post." Paying tribute to the heroes of Operation Vijay, the Army Commander recalled their extraordinary bravery, unwavering resolve and selfless devotion to duty in the face of formidable challenges across the unforgiving, icy heights of Kargil. He highlighted that the spirit & legacy of the Kargil heroes continue to serve as a perpetual beacon of inspiration, reinforcing the Indian Army's enduring commitment toward safeguarding the Country's Unity, Integrity and Sovereignty, the release said. (ANI)