One protestor died in police firing and a BJP leader's house was torched amid violent protests in Assam's Karbi Anglong. Congress' Gaurav Gogoi urged sensitivity, while the DGP confirmed talks are on despite 48 police injuries.

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on Wednesday expressed concern over the tense situation in Assam's Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts, urging the state government to handle the matter with sensitivity instead of using force. In a post on X, Gogoi said that a large group of protestors in West Karbi Anglong set fire to the house of a BJP leader and a close aide of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. He stated that one protestor died due to police firing and several people, including protestors and police personnel, were injured. Gogoi said the situation remains tense and mobile internet has been suspended across East and West Karbi Anglong. He added that the Congress party urges the state government to address the issue with sensitivity.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Congress urges calm, blames state government

"The Congress party in Assam shuns violence as a symbol of protest. We desire peace and urge everyone to remain calm," Gogoi said. He further alleged that the concerns of indigenous people, ethnic communities, tribes and local people of Assam have been sidelined, stating that "it is clear till Himanta Biswa Sarma remains Chief Minister, the concerns of the indigenous people, ethnic communities, tribes and local people of Assam will always remain secondary."

DGP says violence unacceptable, details incident

Meanwhile, Assam Director General of Police Harmeet Singh said that violence cannot be used as a means to achieve any objective in relation to the ongoing conflict in the Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts. He said the government is ready to find a solution and added that 48 policemen have been reported injured so far. The DGP emphasised that the government is in talks with the protestors and that a date has been set for future negotiations.

Explaining the sequence of events, Singh said a large crowd gathered in the districts on Monday, and he personally met the protestors to defuse the situation. Speaking to reporters, he said, "A huge crowd has gathered here since yesterday. I met the protestors and spoke with them. Last night, their leader was taken to Guwahati for a medical check-up as the doctors thought that his health was deteriorating because of the hunger strike. Still, someone spread misinformation that he is being arrested. Violence does not get anything for anybody."

Singh further said that the situation worsened when protestors attempted to take over a bridge and attacked police personnel when they were stopped. He said crude bombs, stones, bows and arrows were used in the attack and added that legal action would be taken against those responsible, as the police have video and photographic evidence.

Following the deterioration in law and order, the Assam government on Tuesday ordered the suspension of internet and mobile data services in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts. (ANI)