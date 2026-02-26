The ED attached three houses in Goa valued at Rs 7.17 crore in a money laundering case linked to drug trafficking. The properties, held by Prasad Prakash Walke and Sheetal Walke, are proceeds of crime from the sale of narcotics.

The Enforcement Directorate attached immovable properties valued at Rs 7.17 crore in a case of money laundering arising out of narcotics trafficking offences under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS Act).

Investigation Background

ED's Panaji Zonal Office attached these properties following an investigation in the case the agency initiated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on the basis of a Complaint filed by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Goa, dated March 7, 2021, against Ugochukwu Solomon Ubabuko, Infinity John alias David, alias Valentine Ejezie and Prasad Prakash Walke for offences under the NDPS Act.

The NCB had seized commercial quantities of narcotic substances, including LSD, Cocaine, Charas and Ganja from premises located at Assagao, Goa. Subsequent searches at the residential premises of Prasad Walke also resulted in the recovery of LSD.

History of Accused Prasad Walke

ED said Prasad Walke was earlier arrested by NCB in 2018 and again by Anti-Narcotic Cell, Goa Police in 2023 in connection with separate NDPS cases involving seizure of MDMA, Ecstasy powder and Hydroponic Weed. He is presently in judicial custody.

Money Laundering and Property Details

ED investigation revealed that proceeds generated from illicit drug trafficking were introduced into the banking system through substantial cash deposits in multiple bank accounts maintained in the names of Prasad Prakash Walke and Sheetal Prasad Walke.

The attached properties consist of a three-storied residential house in Goa and two two-floored houses in Goa. These immovable properties are held in the names of Prasad Prakash Walke and Sheetal Prasad Walke and have been attached as they constitute Proceeds of Crime derived from scheduled offences of the NDPS Act 1985.

Part of 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan'

The ED said it reiterates its commitment to combating drug trafficking and money laundering by invoking the provisions of the PMLA and related laws.

As part of the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, the ED further said it remains steadfast in its resolve to dismantle drug trafficking networks by striking at their financial roots. By targeting the laundering of illicit proceeds and attaching properties acquired through drug money, ED is reinforcing the national campaign's objective of building a drug-free India.

"This operation exemplifies ED's continuous efforts to curb the illegal drug trade and to trace, identify, and attach the Proceeds of Crime generated from such activities, along with sending a strong deterrent message," said the agency. (ANI)