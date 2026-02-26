Rahul Gandhi alleged PM Modi was 'trapped' by Trump into signing an anti-farmer trade deal, claiming blackmail over Adani and Epstein files. In response, Union Minister Piyush Goyal called the Gandhi family and Congress 'completely compromised'.

Rahul Gandhi Alleges PM 'Trapped' Over US Trade Deal

Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday continued his allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the recent India-US interim trade agreement, claiming that the PM is "trapped" and signed the anti-farmer agreement under pressure from US President Donald Trump.

Addressing the Farmers Convention event in Peravoor, Gandhi argued that allowing American farmers to sell crops like soybeans, corn, and fruits in India would "destroy the foundation" of the nation's agricultural sector. "No Indian PM would have allowed this. It is going to destroy the foundation which we built carefully," he claimed.

Gandhi claimed the Prime Minister succumbed to pressure from US President Donald Trump, and that the sole reason for the deal is the Indian agriculture sector. "For 4 months, the India-US trade deal was stuck, was not moving...The reason it was stuck was agriculture. The Indian govt does not want to open Indian agriculture to American companies. President Trump was threatening the PM," claimed Gandhi.

Allegations of Being Silenced in Parliament

Referring to the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in Parliament earlier this month, he alleged that he was deliberately blocked from speaking during the discussion. "They did not let me speak on the President's address in Parliament. Amit Shah got up, the PM did not let me speak, the Speaker too," he added.

The Congress MP further claimed that for the first time in India's history, the Leader of the Opposition was prevented from speaking. "Why were they stopping me? It was because they knew I was going to talk about the two issues that have trapped the PM of India-The Epstein Files, which have information about the PM of India, and the Adani case in America," he claimed.

Adani Group is BJP's Financial Infrastructure: Rahul

Furthermore, he described the Adani Group as "not a normal company" and claimed that it is "the financial infrastructure of the BJP and the Prime Minister of India".

"Adani is not a normal company. Adani is the financial infrastructure of the BJP and the Prime Minister of India. The threat to the Prime Minister is very clear- that if you do not do what we want, we will release to everybody your financial architecture of the BJP," he alleged.

Rahul Gandhi has been continuously attacking the government with "PM is compromised" allegations over the India-US Interim Trade Agreement.

Piyush Goyal Hits Back at Congress

Meanwhile, hitting back at Rahul Gandhi over his attack on the BJP-led government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Wednesday alleged that the Gandhi family "is a completely compromised political family" and Congress is "a compromised political party".

Goyal accused Congress of "corruption" and said "Rahul Gandhi means compromise". With the BJP and Congress locking horns over the "shirtless protest" of the Indian Youth Congress during the AI Summit, Goyal alleged that "Rahul Gandhi has become the poster boy of negative politics". "The Gandhi family is a completely compromised political family. Rahul Gandhi and his Congress party are a compromised family, a compromised political party. Rahul Gandhi means compromise. Look at the Congress party's history or its present, whether it's the various tales of corruption, how they compromise public interest and national interest under the influence of foreign powers, there are countless examples before the country and the public of how they completely compromise the country and its bright future, the bright future of its citizens. Rahul Gandhi has become the poster boy of negative politics," he said.