    Kanwar Yatra: Supreme Court imposes interim stay on order asking eateries to display names of owners

    The Supreme Court on Monday issued an interim stay on the orders from the Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand governments requiring eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route to display the names of their owners.

    The Supreme Court on Monday issued an interim stay on the orders from the Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand governments requiring eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route to display the names of their owners. A bench consisting of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and S.V.N. Bhatti also issued notices to the governments of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Madhya Pradesh, asking for their responses to the petitions challenging the directive.

    "We deem it appropriate to pass interim order prohibiting the enforcement of the above directives. In other words, food sellers may be required to display kind of food, but must not be forced to display names of owners, staff employed," the bench said while posting the matter for further hearing on Friday.

    None of the state governments appeared in the matter.

    The Supreme Court was hearing petitions filed by the NGO Association of Protection of Civil Rights, TMC MP Mahua Moitra, and others challenging the directive. In her plea, Moitra requested a stay on the orders from the Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand governments, arguing that such directives exacerbate communal tensions.

    The Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand governments had issued orders requiring eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route to display the names of their owners.

    In addition, the BJP-led Ujjain Municipal Corporation has mandated that shop owners in the ancient city display their names and mobile numbers outside their establishments. Ujjain Mayor Mukesh Tatwal announced on Saturday that violators would face a fine of Rs 2,000 for the first offence and Rs 5,000 for a second infraction. The mayor emphasized that this directive is intended to enhance safety and transparency, not to target Muslim shopkeepers.

    Ujjain, renowned for its sacred Mahakal temple, attracts devotees from around the world, especially during the Sawan month, which begins on Monday.

    Extensive preparations have been made across several states for the Kanwar Yatra, which started on Monday with the onset of the Sawan month in the Hindu calendar. During this period, lakhs of Shiva devotees transport holy water from the Ganges in Haridwar to their homes, offering it at Shiva temples along their journey.

