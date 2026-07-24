The Delhi Government, under CM Rekha Gupta, has completed preparations for the Kanwar Yatra. A high-level meeting reviewed plans for security, health, and logistics to ensure a safe, well-organised pilgrimage for devotees of Lord Shiva.

The Delhi Government has finalised preparations to welcome Kanwariyas arriving in the capital with holy Ganga water from Haridwar and other sacred places during the holy month of Shravan, the release said.

CM Rekha Gupta Chairs High-Level Review Meeting

At a high-level review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday, detailed assessments were made of the arrangements being put in place by various departments to ensure that the Kanwar Yatra is smooth, safe, well-organised and conducted in a spirit of devotion. The Chief Minister said the Kanwar Yatra is a living symbol of social harmony and cultural heritage. During Shravan, when lakhs of devotees of Lord Shiva pass through Delhi's streets chanting 'Har Har Mahadev' and 'Bol Bam', the entire atmosphere is filled with faith and devotion.

Comprehensive Arrangements for Kanwariyas

CM Gupta said the Delhi Government has made comprehensive arrangements to ensure that every Kanwariya entering the capital is welcomed with respect, provided security and offered better facilities. The review meeting, held at the Delhi Secretariat, was attended by Delhi's Minister for Art and Culture and Chairman of the Kanwar Committee Kapil Mishra, committee member MLAs Ajay Mahawar, Anil Sharma, Karnail Singh, Sanjay Goyal and Umang Bajaj, along with senior officials from various departments. During the meeting, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the Delhi Government is committed to ensuring that every devotee of Lord Shiva visiting the capital feels safe, respected and welcomed.

According to the Delhi Chief Minister's Office (CMO), CM Gupta directed officials and concerned agencies to carry out all preparations with a spirit of service and close coordination. She said welcome gates will be set up at key routes and entry points across Delhi to receive Kanwariyas. Arrangements will also be made to welcome devotees with flower showers. She said she will personally visit different parts of the city to greet the Kanwariyas. The Chief Minister added that the people of Delhi have always shown deep faith and a strong spirit of service towards devotees of Lord Shiva. This year too, she said, the government and the public will come together to make the Kanwar Yatra a memorable occasion marked by devotion, service and hospitality.

Single-Window System for Permissions

A single-window system has been put in place to simplify the process of obtaining permissions and other facilities required by Kanwar committees. The objective is to ensure that committees do not have to approach multiple departments and receive all necessary assistance in a timely manner. The Chief Minister directed officials to maintain close coordination with the Kanwar committees and extend all possible support based on their actual requirements so that devotees visiting the camps receive the best possible facilities.

Top Priority on Cleanliness and Hygiene

CM Gupta directed that cleanliness at Kanwar camps be treated as the highest priority. She instructed officials to ensure round-the-clock sanitation arrangements and adequate deployment of sanitation workers. Along with increasing the number of mobile toilets, special attention should be given to their quality, regular cleaning and maintenance. She also issued clear directions that all mobile toilets installed at Kanwar camps must meet high-quality standards and that responsibility for their cleaning and upkeep should be clearly assigned to the concerned agency. She said negligence at any level would not be tolerated.

Health, Medical, and Utility Services

The meeting also reviewed health and medical arrangements for Kanwariyas in detail. The Chief Minister directed the Health Department to ensure adequate medical facilities at all camps. Doctors and healthcare personnel will be deployed in separate shifts so that medical assistance is available to devotees throughout the day and night. Directions were also issued to ensure an adequate supply of safe drinking water, uninterrupted power supply and effective advance arrangements to deal with waterlogging during the rainy season.

Traffic Management and Security Measures

Traffic management and security arrangements along the Kanwar routes were also reviewed in detail during the meeting. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta directed the concerned officials to complete all preparations related to barricading, route diversions, PCR deployment and accident prevention well in advance in coordination with the Delhi Police and the Traffic Police. She said traffic management on major entry routes should ensure that the religious journey of the Kanwariyas continues smoothly while causing minimal inconvenience to the general public.

'Sawan' holds a special place in Hindu mythology. Devotees undertake fasts and offer prayers to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva during this period. The chanting of Shiva mantras, singing bhajans (devotional songs), and performing Rudrabhishek (ceremonial bathing of Shiva Lingam with holy substances) are common practices observed with fervour across households and temples during the 'Sawan' month. (ANI)