On Kanshi Ram's birth anniversary, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra paid tribute, calling him an inspiration. Rahul Gandhi accused the current govt of weakening the Constitution, which Kanshi Ram believed in. Mayawati also paid homage.

Congress Leaders Pay Tribute to BSP Founder

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Sunday paid tribute to the founder of the Bahujan Samaj Party, Kanshi Ram, on his birth anniversary, saying his tireless struggle for the rights of poor, dalits and deprived is an inspiration. In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said that Kanshi Ram believed that the Constitution is the true strength of Dalits, backward classes, and the deprived.

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'Constitution is in Danger Today'

"On the birth anniversary of the Bahujan hero, the respected Manyavar Kanshi Ram Ji, I pay my humble respects. His tireless struggle and dedication for the rights of the poor, Dalits, and the deprived are an inspiration for all of us," he said. "He believed that the Constitution is the true strength of Dalits, backward classes, and the deprived. That very Constitution is in danger today--the very ones who took oath on Baba Saheb's Constitution to come to power are now bent on weakening it," he added.

Underlining Kanshi Ram's legacy, Rahul Gandhi said that until there is participation in power, justice is not possible. "The Congress Party has always stood for the participation and respect of the Bahujan society and for the protection of the Constitution--then, now, and forever," he said.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also paid tribute to Kanshi Ram on the occasion. "On the birth anniversary of Shri Kanshiram Ji, the hero of the ideology of social justice and the fierce voice of Dalits, deprived, and exploited sections, we pay our humble respects to him. Shri Kanshiram Ji, through his thoughts and movements, gave new heights to the constitutional principles of equality and justice. His ideas will forever continue to inspire us all," she said.

Mayawati Pays Floral Tribute

Meanwhile, BSP chief Mayawati paid a floral tribute to party Founder Kanshi Ram in Lucknow.

Who Was Kanshi Ram?

Kanshi Ram, the founder of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), was born on March 15, 1934, in Punjab. He dedicated his life to uplifting the marginalised sections of society and empowering the Bahujan Samaj.

From an early age, Kanshi Ram displayed a deep sense of empathy and compassion towards the plight of oppressed communities. He recognised the inherent inequalities perpetuated by the caste system and resolved to challenge the status quo through organised political action.

In 1984, Kanshi Ram founded the Bahujan Samaj Party with the objective of uniting the Bahujan Samaj, comprising Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, and Religious Minorities, into a formidable political force.

He remained steadfast in his commitment to the cause of social transformation and economic emancipation. He tirelessly mobilised support among the Bahujan communities, inspiring millions to join the movement for equality and justice. (ANI)