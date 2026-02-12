Shivam Mishra, a businessman's son, was arrested in Kanpur after a high-speed Lamborghini crash injured several people. Police state evidence from CCTV and witnesses confirms Mishra was driving, despite his family blaming a hired driver.

In Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, a high-profile incident involving a luxury Lamborghini has culminated in the arrest of Shivam Mishra, the son of prominent tobacco businessman K.K. Mishra, following a crash on the bustling VIP Road that sparked public outrage and intense media scrutiny.

The dramatic road mishap occurred when a Rs 10-crore Lamborghini reportedly driven at high-speed lost control and collided with a parked autorickshaw before veering onto a busy stretch in the Gwaltoli area, injuring several pedestrians and damaging other vehicles. Eyewitness accounts and emerging CCTV footage showed the luxury car mounting a motorcycle’s front wheel and dragging it before crashing near an electric pole, unsettling locals and onlookers.

Initial reactions from police led to widespread criticism over delays in action, but after days of mounting pressure, authorities finally arrested Shivam Mishra — who had been under scrutiny since the crash. The police maintained that evidence from CCTV footage and eyewitness testimony confirmed that Shivam was behind the wheel at the time of the incident, contrary to claims by his lawyer and family that a hired driver was driving and Shivam had been unwell.

The defence, led by Mishra’s lawyer, argued that the driver, Mohan, was operating the vehicle and that Shivam was not responsible for the crash. The family also submitted medical claims suggesting Shivam experienced health issues during or after the episode, contesting assertions of reckless driving. However, the police maintained that the accused’s identity as the driver was upheld by multiple sources of evidence.

In the days following the accident, Kanpur police registered a case under sections addressing rash and negligent driving, and legal proceedings have seen petitions from both the driver seeking surrender and from Shivam requesting the vehicle’s release. The court dismissed the driver’s surrender plea and reiterated Shivam’s designation as the principal accused, instructing him to cooperate with the ongoing investigation.

At least six people were reported injured in the collision, and the Lamborghini remains impounded pending a technical examination and further forensic analysis.

The incident has drawn nationwide attention not only because of the involvement of a high-end exotic car and the elite background of the accused but also due to the public outcry over perceived delays in law enforcement response and the broader debate over accountability regardless of social status.