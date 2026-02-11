The driver in the Kanpur Lamborghini crash, Mohan, has confessed he was driving, stating owner Shivam Mishra had a seizure. Mishra's lawyer confirms this via affidavit, but police maintain their investigation points to Mishra being the driver.

Driver Claims Responsibility, Cites Owner's Seizure

The driver of Shivam Mishra on Wednesday admitted that he was driving the Lamborghini, which rammed into an autorickshaw, a bullet motorcycle and then a pole in Kanpur, leaving one person injured. Driver, Mohan said that Shivam Mishra was sitting beside him and had a seizure and fell on him. When asked if Shivam Mishra was sitting beside him when he (Mohan) was driving the car, driver Mohan says, "...Yes. He (Shivam Mishra) had a seizure. Suddenly, his arms and legs started shaking, and he fell on me. I was there (at the spot). I was there on the day the accident happened. The bouncer pulled me out (of the car)."

Lawyer Confirms Affidavit and Victim Settlement

Shivam Mishra's lawyer, Narendra Kumar Yadav, confirmed the driver has submitted an affidavit accepting responsibility for the accident. "In this case, the accused has given an affidavit that I am the permanent driver of that vehicle and I committed this incident on the day of the incident. I remained in constant touch with the police," he said.

The lawyer also informed that the injured and the plaintiff in the case reached a settlement and decided to take back the complaint. "The injured and the plaintiff in the case reached a settlement and have received all the compensation, and after receiving it, he has written a line below that he does not want any action in this case. Now that he has received the compensation, he does not want any action. After this, who can make a better plea than him? He himself has identified the driver," Narendra Kumar Yadav said.

"The police are conducting their own investigation; let them continue investigating. The court's order is awaited. This incident happened between the driver and the injured. Who can have a better understanding than the injured? The police were not there," he added.

Police Investigation Contradicts Claims

However, the police investigation has earlier established that Shivam Mishra is the driver based on the CCTV footage. "When Shivam's name comes up in our investigation, it means that we are satisfied that the driver was Shivam, so they can keep saying anything. We have CCTV footage. His name has been included in the FIR," he added.

The case has been registered under the relevant sections of the BNS 2023, including sections 281, 125(a), 125(b), and 324(4), and the investigation has been assigned to SI Dinesh Kumar. DCP Central Kanpur Atul Kumar Srivastava confirmed that no arrests have been made so far.

Crash Details and Eyewitness Accounts

The police continue to probe the crash that occurred near Jhula Park Crossing on Sunday afternoon, when the Lamborghini rammed. Eyewitnesses claimed the car was speeding, and bouncers accompanying the occupants removed the person from the vehicle immediately after the impact. (ANI)