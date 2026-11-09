A 55-year-old scooter rider was tragically killed in Kanpur after a speeding Mahindra Thar, allegedly driven by a woman learning to drive, rammed into him. The occupants fled the scene, and police are currently investigating CCTV footage to apprehend the suspects.

A 55-year-old scooter rider was killed after a speeding Mahindra Thar, allegedly driven by a woman learning to drive, rammed his vehicle in Kanpur on Saturday night, on the eve of Diwali. The incident was so serious that the man died on the spot and the SUV flew out of control and smashed through the boundary wall of a residential property and crashed into a garden.

The victim has been named as Santosh Singh Chauhan. According to eyewitnesses, two women and a man were travelling in the Thar, with one of the women at the wheel.

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Accident Occurred 500 metres From Victim's Home

The three passengers got out of the damaged SUV following the incident and left in another automobile which came on the scene a short time later, police added. Santosh had left home on his scooter at 7.30 pm with a saree for his wife. His son Rahul Chauhan claimed he informed his family that he will be back soon. However, the family soon received news of his death. The accident took place barely 500 metres from their residence.

Police Probing The Accident

Using the Thar's license plate, police were able to identify its registered owner. According to preliminary data, Krishna Kumar, whose registered residence is in Panka Bahadur Nagar, Panki, is the owner of the car.

Police have opened an investigation and filed a complaint in relation to the collision.

To identify the three occupants and determine the path followed by the vehicle in which they reportedly left, CCTV video from surrounding cameras is being analyzed. In addition, police are documenting eyewitness accounts and confirming information gathered from the car's owner.

The identity of the woman allegedly driving the Thar and the circumstances surrounding the crash are yet to be established.