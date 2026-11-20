TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee has filed a zero FIR against BJP leaders Suvendu Adhikari, Dilip Ghosh, and Sukanta Majumdar, accusing them of threatening police and causing social unrest amidst ongoing political tensions in West Bengal.

Abhishek Banerjee Files Zero FIR Against BJP Leaders for Police Threats

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 20 (ANI): TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee filed a zero FIR at Girish Park Police Station against CM Suvendu Adhikari, Dilip Ghosh, Sukanta Majumdar and other BJP leaders/members on Friday for allegedly "threatening, intimidating, coercing and making obnoxious statements" against the police machinery and also "creating unrest in society."

While speaking to the media, Abhishek Banerjee's advocate, Arko Nag said, "It (FIR) points out that over the last five to six years, Suvendu Adhikari, Dilip Ghosh, and Sukanta Majumdar have frequently issued warnings to the police and made various statements to the media, targeting both Abhishek Banerjee and the government. Why was no action ever taken regarding those instances? Action should be taken, and this FIR has been filed to ensure that it is."

"We shall see how the Girish Park police, with their expertise, handle this. They have demonstrated that expertise in the Abhishek Banerjee matter, and we are confident that they will display the same level of expertise regarding the complaint filed by Abhishek Banerjee as well," he added, reffering to the recent FIR against Banerjee for alleged remarks against police.

In the complaint, it said, "The material placed in the public domain discloses a disturbing pattern of statements by the accused nos. 1 to 3 and persons belonging to, and occupying positions of authority within, the ruling BJP, which prima facie seek to exert political influence over the police machinery, threaten consequences for police officers, question the institutional independence of the police and, in certain instances, endorse or justify coercive action by the police outside the ordinary framework of due process. Such statements cannot be treated to be immune from scrutiny merely because they emanate from persons belonging to the ruling dispensation."

He cited the case 153 against him at Girish Police Station, stating that it "demonstrates that the police administration considers statements concerning police personnel to be matters warranting criminal scrutiny," adding that he has "no objection" whatsoever to such scrutiny. "On the contrary, I respectfully submit that the same standard must be applied to the statements specifically identified in the accompanying compilation, irrespective of the political office or position held by the persons responsible for making them," he said.

He urged the investigation to be conducted independently and objectively, "without regard toto the political status of any person involved". He sought the FIR to be registered under Sections 224/351/353(1)(b)/353(1)(c)/356 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and other applicable laws.

Amidst this, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh accused BJP workers of attacking TMC party workers, alleging a breakdown of law and order in the state. "Abhishek Banerjee was summoned by the Girish Park Police Station via a notice. As a citizen, Abhishek Banerjee responded to it. What does the BJP want? The police issued a notice to summon an MP, and BJP members are there, shouting slogans, carrying out attacks, and injuring our party workers... We had prior information about this, which is why, two days ago, we wrote to everyone from the Chief Secretary to the Home Secretary. Yet, this still happened... This is happening repeatedly. Attacks are being carried out against leaders at all levels... Police stations are being attacked; homes are being targeted... The police and the BJP have become one. These attacks are taking place right in front of the police," he told ANI.

Earlier today, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee on Friday hit out at the BJP, sharing West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and other ruling party leaders’ comments on the police after he was summoned in connection with his alleged remarks against the police. https://x.com/abhishekaitc/status/2123635516482670767?a=2m3j3TP7H5SZCI85Iss&s=20

In an X post, Banerjee wrote, “Girish Park Police Station has summoned me today in connection with a case alleging that I threatened police officials with facing justice in the days ahead. Before I head there, I thought it would be worth revisiting what BJP leaders have said about the Bengal Police over the years. Here is a short compilation @WBPolice @KolkataPolice. Take a look.” (ANI)