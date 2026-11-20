Accused Matthew Aaron VanDyke has filed a plea for access to NIA-seized devices. He argues the digital data is vital for his work and taxes, claiming continued retention without access causes him significant financial and legal hardship.

Matthew Aaron VanDyke Seeks Access To Electronic Devices Seized By NIA

US National and accused in the Myanmar Training Camp case, Matthew Aaron VanDyke, has filed an application for preservation, Protection and secure custody of data contained in the electronic devices seized by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) during the Investigation of the case. He is seeking to supply a copy of the electronic data to him. Special Judge (NIA) Prashant Sharma on Friday issued notice to the NIA and sought its response. The matter has been listed on December 10 for hearing.

Matthew Aaron VanDyke appeared before the court through video conferencing. Amicus curiae Nishant appeared for Matthew Aaron VanDyke during the hearing on the application. It is stated that the electronic devices seized contained extensive and valuable digital information, including but not limited to business contacts, commercial records, manuscripts and drafts of his forthcoming book, recordings made during his travels, professional databases, financial documents, crypto accounts, digital wallet records, transaction histories, electronic communications and other personal, professional and proprietary information belonging to the applicant and, in certain instances, third parties. It is also mentioned that the said information constitutes an important part of his personal and professional life and is intrinsically connected with his professional activities, financial affairs and livelihood. It is submitted that the Vandyke is an internationally known public figure, documentary film producer and the director of the charity organisation "Sons of Liberty International". It is further submitted that his laptop has important financial documents that are needed for filing taxes in the USA, and not having them has already caused him considerable hardships and potential financial and legal problems in the USA. The plea has also questioned that the continued retention of electronic devices containing extensive personal and professional information, without adequate safeguards and without providing reasonable access to the extracted data, causes serious and continuing prejudice to Vandyke. It is also submitted that a considerable period has elapsed. However, the NIA has not apprised the Court of the present status of the investigation, thereby leaving the accused without any assurance regarding the safety, preservation and condition of his seized property. Even on the last date of hearing, the NIA sought a further period of four months, without providing any certainty as to when the investigation would be concluded.