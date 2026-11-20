Congress secured a decisive victory in 27 out of 37 Rajasthan Zila Parishads. Party leaders hailed the results as a strong rebuke of BJP's governance, while the BJP leadership stated they accept the mandate and will review their performance.

Congress Sweeps Rajasthan Zila Parishad Elections

The Congress on Friday hailed its performance in Rajasthan's Zila Parishad elections, while Rajasthan BJP president Madan Rathore said the party accepts the people's mandate. The Congress secured a majority in 27 of the state's 37 Zila Parishads, including Jaipur, Jodhpur and Bikaner. The BJP won a majority in only six districts.

The Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) won a majority in Nagaur. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge took to 'X' that the party's "resounding victory" showed people were determined to teach the BJP's "double-engine misrule a lesson."

Opposition Leaders React

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi expressed gratitude to the people of rural Rajasthan for the mandate, accusing BJP of "stripping" panchayats of their authorities. Rajasthan Assembly Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully called the results "historic" and said they reflected three years of BJP "misgovernance."

BJP's Response

Meanwhile, Rajasthan BJP president Madan Rathore said the party accepts the public mandate. "We will also review where we may have faltered," he said, speaking to the media, adding that the party remains committed to public service.