    Manipur violence: 140 weapons surrendered after Amit Shah's intervension

    During his visit to Manipur, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had urged individuals to turn in their weapons to the security forces and administration. He also cautioned that a search-and-combing operation would be conducted soon, and possessing any weapon would result in prosecution. 

    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Jun 2, 2023, 3:32 PM IST

    More than 140 weapons have been voluntarily surrendered in various locations across Manipur following the appeal made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. 

    The surrender of over 140 weapons has been reported since the minister's appeal in Imphal. It is noted that the situation in Manipur has largely remained peaceful, with fewer incidents of firing or arson reported, thanks to the coordinated efforts of different security agencies. 
    The surrendered weapons include a range of firearms such as rifles, machine guns, pistols, and grenade launchers. The violence in Manipur, which stemmed from clashes and protests, resulted in multiple casualties and displaced a significant number of people, with thousands seeking shelter in relief camps. 

    The establishment of an Inter-Agency Unified Command for improved coordination among security agencies and the strict warning against violating ceasefire agreements were also highlighted by the home minister during his visit.

    "Any deviation from the Suspension of Operations agreement will be considered as violation of the pacts they have signed. Strict action will be taken against the violators," Shah had warned.

    The surrendered weapons included M16 rifles, self-loading rifles, light machine guns, carbine, AK and INSAS rifles, pistols, smoke gun/tear gas, sten gun and grenade launcher.

    To recall, ethnic clashes broke out in the northeastern state on May 3 after a "Tribal Solidarity March" was organised in the state's hill districts to protest the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. After a relative lull for over a fortnight, the state witnessed a spurt in clashes and gunfights between militants and security forces on Sunday. Over 80 people have been killed in the violence.

    Last Updated Jun 2, 2023, 3:32 PM IST
