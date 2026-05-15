A window of a police aid post at Payyambalam in Kannur was damaged after unidentified persons allegedly hurled stones. The glass panes were shattered. Kannur Town Police have launched an investigation and are examining CCTV footage to find the culprits.

A window of a police aid post at Payyambalam in Kannur was damaged after unidentified persons allegedly hurled stones at the structure, police said on Friday. The glass panes of the window were shattered in the incident.

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Police launch probe

Officials from Kannur Town Police reached the spot soon after the incident and launched an investigation. Police said CCTV footage from the area and other available evidence are being examined to identify those responsible for the attack. Further investigation into the incident is underway.