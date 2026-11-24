At least four children were killed and dozens injured after a truck crashed into a stationary school bus on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Kannauj. The bus, carrying Kaushambi students, was returning from Mathura early Tuesday morning.

At least four children were killed and 32 injured after a truck rammed into a stationary school bus on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj on Tuesday morning. The bus was returning from Mathura when the tragedy happened along the freeway close to Thathia.

At around 5:30 am, a truck struck the bus, which was transporting about fifty Kaushambi students and employees, from behind close to the 209-kilometer mark on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, according to local media sources.

According to reports from PTI and police, the incident claimed the lives of four children and injured several more. Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar told IANS that 22 children with minor injuries and two others with significant injuries were receiving treatment at Tirwa Medical College, despite PTI's claim of 32 casualties.

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Four youngsters were pronounced dead at Tirwa Medical College's trauma center, Kumar said IANS. According to him, 22 students with minor injuries were receiving treatment at Tirwa Medical College, while the school principal and another youngster had significant injuries and were being sent to Kanpur.