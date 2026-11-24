Thousands of devotees celebrate the Karthika Pongala festival at Kerala's Chakkulathukavu Sree Bhagavathy Temple, while the state simultaneously prepares for the annual Sabarimala Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season with extensive security.

Karthika Pongala Festival Observed at Chakkulathukavu Sree Temple

Alappuzha, (Keralam) [India], November 24 (ANI): The famous Karthika Pongala festival at the Chakkulathukavu Sree Bhagavathy Temple in Kerala’s Alappuzha is being held today, with thousands of devotees expected to participate after observing strict religious vows. Pongala hearths have been arranged along roads stretching several kilometres from the temple, with earthen pots lined up along routes leading to Thakazhy, Thiruvalla, Kozhencherry, Chengannur, Pandalam, Kidangara, Podiadi, Mannar, Mavelikkara and Haripad.

Ahead of the ritual, State Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala inaugurated the Pongala festival at a ceremony presided over by temple executive secretary Manikutten Namboothiri. The rituals began at 4 am with Nirmalya Darshan, followed by the Ashtadravya Maha Ganapathi Homam. A special prayer ceremony, known as Vilichu Chollal, is scheduled for 9 am. At 10 am, temple executive secretary Manikutten Namboothiri will ceremonially bring the deity out after invoking the Goddess from the sanctum sanctorum. The Pongala ritual will begin when chief priest Radhakrishnan Namboothiri lights the main hearth, known as Pandara Pongala, using the eternal flame from the temple’s sanctum. The rituals will be led by chief priests Ashokan Namboothiri, Ranjith B Namboothiri and Durgadathan Namboothiri.

Earlier, the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa Temple in Keralam witnessed a large influx of devotees on Sunday as the annual Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season commenced, with elaborate security and administrative arrangements in place to facilitate the smooth movement of pilgrims. The doors of the Sabarimala Temple in Pathanamthitta district opened on November 16 to commence the annual Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season. State Health Minister K Muraleedharan outlined the arrangements made by the state government to manage the expected influx of devotees during the pilgrimage season. He said that infrastructure development, transportation and other essential facilities had been put in place to ensure a smooth pilgrimage.

While talking to the media, Minister K Muraleedharan said, "Yesterday, the renovated road from Chalakkayam to Pamba was inaugurated. The KSEB (Kerala State Electricity Board) has also completed its work, and the electrification process from Chalakkayam to Pamba is now complete. KSRTC services are operational, and some private buses have also been hired to provide services from Nilakkal to Pamba. The government has performed its duties very well, and we are fully satisfied. The Devaswom Board is also cooperating with the government. Every year, the number of pilgrims increases. There will be a huge crowd this time as well, but the government and the Devaswom Board have made all the necessary arrangements.

"The state police have also been deployed in large numbers at the temple and other key locations to ensure a "safe and smooth" pilgrimage for devotees throughout the season. Superintendent of Police (SP) and District Police Chief (DPC) of Pathanamthitta, R Anand, said that comprehensive security, traffic management and surveillance arrangements had been made in coordination with the district administration and local bodies. Speaking to the media, Anand said, "Police are deployed at major temples, parking is arranged at the idathavalams, and refreshments and facilities are coordinated with local bodies and the district administration, supported by special police officers and battalion personnel. If there is a rush at Nilakkal, we can hold vehicles and pilgrims at the idathavalams. Pandalam also has 24x7 AI-powered surveillance and special traffic duty. We will ensure a safe, smooth Sabarimala pilgrimage this season."

He further highlighted the arrangements for managing the movement of pilgrims and vehicles, particularly in areas that are expected to witness heavy footfall during the pilgrimage period. The first phase of the annual Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season runs from November 16 to December 27, culminating in the Mandala Pooja. Following the conclusion of the Mandala period, the shrine will reopen on December 30 for the Makaravilakku festival, which is scheduled to take place on January 14, 2027. The temple will subsequently close for the season on January 20. With the beginning of the annual pilgrimage, devotees from different parts of the country have started arriving at the hill shrine in large numbers. The state government, Devaswom Board and police have put in place arrangements to facilitate the movement of pilgrims and ensure the smooth conduct of the season. (ANI)