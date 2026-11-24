The forecast of back-to-back cyclones in the Bay of Bengal is making everyone tense. Experts believe a low-pressure area could form around the South Andaman Sea towards the end of this month. Initial estimates suggest that if it strengthens, it might turn into a cyclone and move towards Sri Lanka and South Tamil Nadu after December 4. On top of that, there are hints of another cyclone forming in the second week of December. If things stay like this, some weather predictions even suggest a third cyclone could hit.

However, we still need full clarity on the formation and direction of the second cyclone. Rising sea surface temperatures are triggering this threat of back-to-back cyclones, and reports indicate that AP, along with five other states, might receive warnings. People in coastal areas who already suffered from previous cyclones, and farmers who lost their ready-to-harvest crops, are quite worried hearing this news.