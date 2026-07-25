DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi stated that nationwide protests vindicate Tamil Nadu's long-held demand to abolish NEET. She called the exam itself a scam, criticized the TN government for not backing protestors, and reaffirmed the DMK's support.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Saturday said Tamil Nadu has consistently demanded the abolition of the NEET examination, asserting that the ongoing protests across the country have vindicated the state's stand against the medical entrance test.

On the ongoing protests by students, Kanimozhi said the demand from Tamil Nadu has always been to abolish NEET, while students across the country are now seeking transparent examinations, accountability from the government and the resignation of those responsible for alleged irregularities.

'NEET itself is a scam'

"There is no scam in NEET, but NEET itself is a scam. We don't want NEET and want the NEET exam to be banned," she said Kanimozhi said Tamil Nadu had been at the forefront of the opposition to NEET and recalled the death of student Anitha, saying the state's concerns had now spread across the country.

She also criticised the Tamil Nadu government for not supporting the protesting students, alleging that students in some places had been threatened and attacked. "I really don't understand what is stopping the government in Tamil Nadu from supporting the students because it is the demand of Tamil Nadu that NEET be banned. It's very sad that the government of Tamil Nadu is not supporting these students. It is threatening them. In some places, they have been attacked," she said.

'Union govt has started to hear youth's voice'

The DMK MP also expressed concern over the alleged police action against protesters in Delhi, saying she was "in fear" watching police personnel who were supposed to provide security to the protesters. "We saw how women and girls were brutally attacked there in Delhi," she said.

Kanimozhi further said the Union government had finally started listening to the voices of protesting youth and appreciated the students for raising their concerns. "No one can win against the youth force rather than themselves. The Union government, which does not hear and is stubborn, but just hears those from America, has now started to hear the youth's voice. I appreciate you, youths," she said.

DMK reaffirms support, slams Governor

She also said that demands had been raised to allow youths to hold protests at Marina Beach in Chennai, alleging that there was opposition to such demonstrations there as well. "State government must stand with protesters. Whoever may be with you or not, we DMK will be with you forever," Kanimozhi said.

The DMK leader also reiterated the party's opposition to the imposition of Hindi and said the Tamil Nadu Assembly had passed a resolution and a Bill against the NEET-related law, but alleged that the Governor had not given assent.

She further said that students from Tamil Nadu had demonstrated that studying in Tamil medium was not a barrier to becoming successful doctors, adding that the state had produced several renowned doctors. (ANI)