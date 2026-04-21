DMK MP Kanimozhi backs Mallikarjun Kharge's remark on PM Modi, alleging the BJP misuses central agencies like the ED and CBI against opponents. She claimed cases 'disappear' once these leaders join the ruling party.

Kanimozhi Backs Kharge, Alleges Misuse of Central Agencies

DMK Deputy General Secretary and MP Kanimozhi on Tuesday backed Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's "terrorist" remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that central probe agencies are being misused against opposition parties and cases against leaders tend to "disappear" once they join the ruling party.

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Kanimozhi said, "Yes, there are raids. They (BJP) use Income Tax, CBI, and ED against their opposition parties. This has been their style of functioning."

She further alleged a pattern of political vendetta followed by reversal after political realignment. "Once these same people, who they have filed cases against, go and join them, the cases disappear for some time till they are there with them," Kanimozhi said.

Her remarks come in the backdrop of controversy sparked by Kharge's speech during the final day of campaigning in Tamil Nadu, where he had strongly criticised the BJP and its alliance with the AIADMK. Kharge had alleged that the BJP seeks to impose centralised control and misuse institutions to target opponents. He also drew sharp criticism for his choice of words regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi, later clarifying that he meant the Prime Minister "terrorises political opponents" and denied calling him a terrorist.

'Confident DMK Will Return to Power in 2026'

Furthermore, Kanimozhi also expressed confidence that the ruling party would return to power in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, asserting that people want the DMK government to continue. "We are very confident that it's going to be a DMK government again. People want the DMK government to continue. So, I am very confident that we are coming back," Kanimozhi said while speaking to the media in Kovilpatti in Thoothukudi district.

'BJP Leaders Only Come for Campaigns'

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers and BJP leaders' campaign, she alleged that their engagement with Tamil Nadu was limited to election campaigning. "They only come here for campaigns. They don't come here when we need them. They don't give us any funds when we need them. They just come here for campaigning. That's all," she said.

On Women's Reservation Bill

Kanimozhi also reacted to the Women's Reservation Bill, stating that it would have political implications in the state, particularly among women voters. "Yes, it will have an impact because in Tamil Nadu and especially the women in Tamil Nadu have understood very clearly that it was not a women's reservation bill but a delimitation bill to take away the rights of southern states," she said.

The Constitution Amendment Bill for the implementation of Women's Reservation from the 2029 general elections was defeated in the Lok Sabha earlier, with the opposition parties voting against it. In the division that took place following the debate on the three bills, 298 members supported the bill while 230 voted against it. Despite the bill's defeat, the 2023 Women's Reservation Act remains on the books, though its implementation continues to be tied to the future census.

Polling for all 234 assembly seats in Tamil Nadu is scheduled for Thursday, April 23, 2026. With the silence period now in effect, the fate of the candidates now rests in the hands of the voters. The counting is scheduled for May 4. The main contest is between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance and the AIADMK-led NDA, while TVK is also in the fray.