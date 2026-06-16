DMK MP Kanimozhi and party chief MK Stalin attacked the TN govt and CM Vijay over the alleged rape and murder of a toddler, citing a rise in crimes against women and children and questioning the CM's silence on the issue.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Tuesday attacked the Tamil Nadu government over the alleged rape and murder of a three-year-old child in Tiruvallur district, alleging a rise in crimes against women and children since the TVK government came to power.

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Kanimozhi Alleges Rise in Crime, Slams Govt

Speaking to reporters, Kanimozhi said, "After the new TVK government took over in Tamil Nadu, we have unfortunately seen a steep rise in crimes against women and children, and the government does not seem to be concerned at all," she said.

The DMK leader also criticised Chief Minister Joseph Vijay over the incident. "The Chief Minister has not spoken about it or said anything, despite the police department coming directly under his control. He has failed to offer anything positive or reassuring to the people. The number of cases and crimes is rising by the day," Kanimozhi alleged.

Referring to the Tiruvallur incident, Kanimozhi further alleged, "In this recent crime against a three-year-old child, the police even tried to hide the crime, taking the child away and attempting a burial without the permission of the parents," she alleged.

The remarks came in the wake of the alleged rape and murder of a three-year-old child in Tiruvallur district, which has triggered a political row in Tamil Nadu, with opposition parties questioning the state government's handling of law and order.

MK Stalin Questions CM's 'Silent Mode'

Earlier in the day, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin launched a sharp attack on the state government over the alleged rise in crimes against children, questioning Chief Minister Vijay's silence following the alleged rape and murder.

In a post on X, Stalin referred to the Chief Minister's earlier claims of appointing "efficient officials" and forming the "Singappen Padai" (Lioness Force), and asked whether he could not hear the cries of parents who had lost their children. "When will there be a 'call sheet' for addressing the people's safety concerns? What measures have been taken to prevent criminals from committing crimes without fear?" Stalin asked.

Questioning the Chief Minister's response to the issue, Stalin said, "The one who once issued challenges and made loud proclamations, when will he come out of silent mode?" He further asked whether the government expected him to remain silent for six months despite growing concerns over people's safety and whether it was waiting for a major DMK protest, while using the hashtag "#WhySilentCM."