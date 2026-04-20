MNM chief Kamal Haasan has released a high-energy campaign song for the Tamil Nadu polls, calling it a 'Dravidian lion's roar'. The track is a rallying cry for the secular progressive alliance, which MNM is unconditionally supporting.

MNM's 'Dravidian Roar' Campaign Song

In a major push to galvanise the electorate ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) President and Rajya Sabha MP Kamal Haasan released a high-energy campaign song on Monday. The track, which leans heavily into the state's Dravidian political identity, serves as a rallying cry for the secular progressive alliance. In a stirring message shared with his followers, the actor-politician utilised high-octane imagery and lyrical defiance to signal a new chapter for the state's leadership. The song features defiant lyrics designed to project an image of unstoppable momentum.

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Haasan shared the track on social media with a message that blended cinematic intensity with political urgency. "This is the victorious army. Step aside, step aside" The Dravidian lion's roar proclaiming the victory of Tamil Nadu #TheLeaderIsHere now it's in your hands. If good people listen, please spread it widely", he said on X. “வெல்லும் படை இது விலகிடு விலகிடு” தமிழ்நாட்டின் வெற்றிக்குக் கட்டியம் கூறும் திராவிட சங்கநாதம் #தலைவன்இருக்கின்றான் இனி உங்கள் வசம். நல்லவர் கேட்டிட நன்றே பரப்புங்கள். உங்கள், கஹா. https://t.co/vhRd9fdMHu@mkstalin @Udhaystalin @maiamofficial @MaiamOfficialIT@arivalayam… pic.twitter.com/v0HbJXqt3Q — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) April 20, 2026

The lyrics, evoking the image of an unstoppable force, are being interpreted as a challenge to political detractors and a rallying cry for the "Dravidian" identity that remains the cornerstone of Tamil Nadu's political landscape.

Adding momentum to the election trail in central Tamil Nadu, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder and Rajya Sabha MP Kamal Haasan arrived in Tiruchirappalli on Monday to a thunderous reception. When asked by reporters about the core message of his newly released campaign song, Haasan responded with a brief but resolute declaration: "Our victory." The actor-politician's presence in the city, a traditional political nerve centre of the state, signals a deepening of his role as the primary ideological bridge within the secular progressive alliance.

Political Realignment and MNM's Strategy

The release of the song comes weeks after a significant realignment in the state's political landscape. Although Haasan's MNM is not contesting seats under its own "Battery Torch" symbol this cycle, having opted out after seat-sharing negotiations with the DMK, the party has extended unconditional support to the ruling alliance. Kamal Haasan cited disagreements over seat-sharing and a proposal for MNM candidates to contest under the DMK's "Rising Sun" symbol as factors, stating he wanted to protect the "emotional identity" of his party workers and their symbol.

Haasan described the decision as a "duty" to ensure the return of the DMK government and the progress of Tamil Nadu under a "Dravidian Model 2.0". This follows the party's previous decision to skip the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in exchange for a Rajya Sabha seat, which Kamal Haasan eventually secured unopposed in June 2025.

As Tamil Nadu continues to be a pivotal player in national politics, Kamal Haasan's blend of cinematic charisma and grassroots activism aims to solidify his role as a key architect of the state's future. With this latest "roar," Haasan has made it clear: the campaign is no longer just about policy--it's about a cultural and political surge that he believes is now unstoppable.

Tamil Nadu's Electoral Battleground

Tamil Nadu polls are scheduled to be conducted in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4. The main electoral contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK with the BJP and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as allies. Actor-turned-politician Vijay-led TVK is attempting to turn the state elections into a three-way contest. (ANI)