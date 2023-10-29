Kalamassery blasts: NIA team at the spot, traces of low-intensity explosive found

A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team has arrived at the location where several explosions occurred during a Jehovah's Witnesses convention in Kalamassery, located in Kerala's Ernakulam district. Initial reports from police sources suggest that low-intensity explosives were employed in carrying out these explosions.

A team of the National Investigation Agency has reached the spot where multiple explosions went off during a convention of Jehovah's Witnesses at Kalamassery in Kerala's Ernakulam district. According to preliminary information from police sources, traces of low-intensity explosives have been found.

Following the explosions, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had directed anti-terror agencies, including the NIA and the National Security Guards, to send teams to Kerala to assist the state government after the blast at the convention centre.

Meanwhile, Kerala Leader of Opposition and State Congress President VD Satheesan told media persons that there were two blasts at the convention centre following which there was a fire erupted. One woman lost her life while 25 others are in the hospital. At least, 6 patients are in critical condition.

The explosion occurred at 9:40 a.m. in the church, which, at that time, was filled with a congregation of 2,500 people.

This incident took place one day after former Hamas leader Khaled Mashal delivered a virtual address to a gathering in Malappuram, located in northern Kerala. During his address, he urged Jamait-e-Islami activists to take action against those who do not share their beliefs.

Kerala government issues alert in state after Kalamassery explosion

Kalamassery explosion: Kerala government orders doctors on leave to return immediately