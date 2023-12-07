Kalamassery blast: Death toll climbs to 8 after 73-year-old woman succumbs to injuries

Kalamassery blast: The death toll in the blast climbed to 8 after a 73-year-old woman who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kochi succumbed to severe burn injuries on Thursday (Dec 7). The deceased is Lilly John, a native of Idukki.

Kochi: The Kalamassery blast at the Jehovah's Witnesses prayer meeting that sent shockwaves across the state has now taken the lives of eight people. A 73-year-old woman who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kochi succumbed to severe burn injuries on Thursday (Dec 7). The deceased is Lilly John, a native of Thodupuzha in Idukki district. This comes after her husband K V John's death last Saturday (Dec 2).

Both of them were attending the Jehovah's Witnesses prayer meeting at the Kalamassery Zamra Convention Centre when the blast took place on October 29.

Earlier, six people lost their lives while undergoing treatment namely Praveen Pradeep (24), his mother Reena Jose (Sali-45) and younger sister Libna (12), Leona Paulose (55) of Iringol, Perumbavoor, and Kumari (52) a native of Kaliyar, Thodupuzha, and Moly Joy (61).

The accused, Dominic Martin, was remanded. Four remotes used in the blast were found during the evidence examination at the Kodakara police station. Martin reiterated to the police and the court that he was the only one behind the blast.

Jehovah's Witnesses have temporarily stopped their prayer meetings in the wake of the blast. The community of believers has announced that the Kingdom Hall prayer meetings in the states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka have been temporarily stopped. Believers in the 'Jehovah's Witnesses India' component have been instructed to hold prayer meetings online till further notice.