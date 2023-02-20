'Kaam nahi, ehsaan karti hai...': Man criticises paid maternity, menstrual leave; trolled heavily

Dr Prashant Meshram wrote, “Paid maternity leave, paid menstrual leave. Kaam nahi, ehsaan karti hai mahilaayein." His tweet went viral with over 8.1K views. Here's how netizens reacted to it.

Menstruation is still considered taboo in some nations, like India. The idea of paid "menstrual leave" or "maternity leave" has never failed to radicalise the internet. While many people agree with the choice and recognise its significance, some are unaware of the true reasons why it was made. Currently, Dr. Prashant Meshram, a Twitter user, is facing backlash for disparaging the idea of compensated maternity and menstrual breaks.

Dr Prashant Meshram wrote, “Paid maternity leave, paid menstrual leave. Kaam nahi, ehsaan karti hai mahilaayein." In other words, these women are doing favours rather than working.

His tweet went viral with over 8.1K views.

Here's how netizens reacted to his post:

Meanwhile, women in Spain now have the right to three days of menstrual leave a month — with the option of extending it to five days — if they experience painful periods. Spain became the first European country to entitle workers to paid menstrual leave as it passed numerous sexual and reproductive rights laws, including ones expanding abortion and transgender rights.

