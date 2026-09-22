Congress leader Rakesh Sinha attacked the Bihar government over the harassment of a minor in Jamui, calling it 'Jungle Raj'. Police arrested several accused, with the main perpetrator injured in an encounter, as the incident sparked political outcry.

Congress leader Rakesh Sinha on Tuesday attacked the Bihar government over the alleged harassment of a minor girl and her male companion in Jamui, calling the incident “heinous” and alleging that “Jungle Raj” prevails in the state under Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary.

Sinha said the incident was the latest example of the alleged deterioration of law and order in Bihar and demanded Choudhary's resignation. “The incident in Jamui is heinous...It clearly demonstrates that 'Jungle Raj' prevails in Bihar under the leadership of Samrat Choudhary, and this is the latest example of 'Jungle Raj'....If he has any morality left, Samrat Choudhary should resign,” Sinha told ANI.

Police Action and Official Response

His remarks came after a video purportedly showing a minor girl and her male companion being harassed and molested by a group of youths in Jamui went viral on social media, triggering political reactions and prompting police action. The main accused in the case, Nandan Yadav, was injured in the leg during a police encounter in the Town Police Station area on Tuesday, according to police.

Bihar Minister Shrawon Kumar also condemned the incident and said strict action was being taken against those responsible. “It is very tragic. It is a shameful incident, and no matter how much it is condemned, it is not enough. Those who were involved in this incident were arrested yesterday, and the police are taking strict action against those who are guilty. Those who commit such acts will not be spared; the strictest action will be taken against them... The government is working to ensure that such incidents do not happen again,” he said.

State Women's Commission Chairperson Ashwamedh Devi also said action was being taken in the matter. “The administration is doing its work... FIR has been lodged against 120 people, including the one who released the video... more arrests are being made. Our government will not spare those involved in this case,” she said.

Police had earlier said three accused had been arrested and around seven people had been identified from the video. An FIR was registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, while a Special Investigation Team was constituted to trace the remaining accused.

The incident allegedly took place on September 19 when the minor girl had gone with her male friend to take photographs. According to police, a group of youths arrived and allegedly molested the girl and harassed her companion. The incident was captured on video, which subsequently circulated on social media.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary has said strict action would be taken against all those involved and that the government would ensure punishment for those found guilty. He also said action would be taken against those who made and circulated the video.

Political Controversy and NCW Intervention

The incident has triggered a political controversy in Bihar, with Opposition parties questioning the law-and-order situation and women's safety in the state, while ruling party leaders have maintained that the matter should not be politicised and that action is being taken against those responsible.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognizance of the incident and sought action for identification and arrest of the accused and a time-bound, impartial investigation. (ANI)