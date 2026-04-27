BJP leader Boora Narsaiah Goud congratulated K Kavitha on launching her new party, the Telangana Rashtra Sena. Kavitha said she launched the party to realise the unfulfilled dreams of the Telangana agitation and fight the 'brutality' of those in power.

BJP leader Boora Narsaiah Goud congratulated Kalvakuntla Kavitha for launching her new party, the Telangana Rashtra Sena (TRS). Speaking with ANI, Goud advised Kavitha that a party needs commitment, endurance and ability to win the minds and hearts of people for it to survive. "In a democracy, any individual, any group of people can start their political party... For the political parties to survive, it requires commitment, endurance, and winning the hearts and minds of the people. I wish Kavitha all the best in her new endeavour as a separate party," he said.

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'Telangana Chariot has gone off track'

Kavitha launched Telangana Rashtra Sena on Saturday, emphasising the imminent need for a new political force and alleged that "every single citizen of Telangana is being subjected to the brutality and negligence of those in power." "We fought hard and sacrificed everything we could to make Telangana a reality, but in vain. We didn't really achieve what we intended to. Twelve years in, the dreams which were the foundation of the agitation remain unfulfilled. 'Samajika Telangana' continues to elude us. The 'Telangana Chariot' has gone off track. We all believed that getting a separate state would free us from our chains. Instead, farmers are suffering, Dalits are suffering, and even personal freedom is under constant threat; every single citizen of Telangana is being subjected to the brutality and negligence of those in power. To realise our dreams and give wings to our aspirations, political power is necessary," she said.

Background: Suspension from BRS

Kavitha had exited from the BRS following her suspension from the party in September 2025 for alleged "anti-party activities." She was suspended after her remarks against BRS leaders T Harish Rao and J Santosh Rao. Following her suspension, she lashed out at Harish Rao and Santosh Rao, accusing them of "planning to destroy our family and party" in connivance with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. She also tendered her resignation as an MLC.

K Kavitha had formed an NGO, Telangana Jagruthi. (ANI)