Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao has questioned the Centre's haste in pushing the delimitation Bill, citing concerns over insufficient focus on OBC representation amidst the ongoing political debate regarding parliamentary seat allocation.

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 28 (ANI): Telangana government advisor and senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao on Saturday questioned the Centre's urgency in pursuing the proposed delimitation Bill, raising concerns over the representation of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and alleging that the government's focus was "solely on increasing the number" of parliamentary seats. Questioning the Centre's approach, Rao said he could understand the proposal to increase the number of Members of Parliament through delimitation but questioned why adequate attention was not being given to the OBC population and its representation. "Why are you in such a hurry? I cannot understand. I can understand increasing the number of MPs through delimitation, but what about the OBC population? You are only concerned about increasing the number of parliamentary seats while completely ignoring OBC representation," he said.

Rao's remarks come amid the political debate over the proposed delimitation exercise and the Centre's move to increase the strength of the Lok Sabha. Opposition parties have raised concerns over the proposed exercise, including its implications for representation and the basis on which constituencies would be redrawn. Reacting to the proposed legislation, Union Minister Chirag Paswan said that differences within the INDIA bloc had become evident, with several constituent parties reportedly willing to support the government's proposal. "The way cracks have emerged in the INDI alliance, with several constituent parties now willing to support our government, shows that there are cracks in the INDI alliance. I believe this is a good proposal that will benefit every state..."

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP K Laxman criticised the Congress for opposing the proposed Delimitation Bill, alleging that the party was against the interests of women and Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and OBCs. "The Congress must answer the women of this country as to why it is not coming forward to pass this Delimitation Bill. The Congress is anti-women and anti-SC, ST and OBC. Increasing the number of seats will allow more women to enter Parliament and state Assemblies. The number of seats reserved for SCs and STs will also increase, giving them a greater voice in the House. Why is Congress opposing a Bill that seeks to serve the interests of SCs, STs, women and youth? The Congress's only agenda is to oppose every Bill brought by the Modi government in the interest of the nation and all sections of society..." Laxman said.

Earlier on Saturday, the INDIA bloc laid down three key demands on the proposed delimitation exercise, calling for the existing strength of the Lok Sabha to be maintained, women's reservation to be implemented within the current House strength and the present allocation of seats among states to remain unchanged for the next 25 years. The demands were outlined by the Congress after a meeting of INDIA bloc floor leaders held at the residence of party president and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, in New Delhi. Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and several other Opposition leaders attended the meeting to discuss the proposed legislation and formulate a joint strategy ahead of the special session of Parliament beginning November 30.

In a post on X, the Congress said the delimitation Bill was discussed during the meeting and reiterated its position on the proposed exercise. "Our clear demands are: The current strength of the Lok Sabha should be maintained; Women's reservation should be provided based on the current strength of the Lok Sabha; The current allocation of seats among states in the Lok Sabha should be maintained for the next 25 years," the party said. Among those present at the meeting were Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Pawan Khera, K.C. Venugopal, Syed Nasir Hussain, Pramod Tiwari and Gaurav Gogoi, besides Trinamool Congress MPs Abhishek Banerjee and Derek O'Brien and several others. (ANI)