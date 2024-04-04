Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Justice Nagarathna to assess father's precedent in industrial alcohol case; check details

    It is reportedly said that Justice Nagarathna will become India's first female Chief Justice in 2027. Her tenure as CJI, spanning 37 days from September 24 to October 29, 2027, will resonate familial legacy, reminiscent of her father's six-month term from June 19 to November 17, 1989.

    Justice BV Nagarathna, one of the Supreme Court's nine-judge bench, is scrutinizing the distinction between 'industrial alcohol' and 'intoxicating liquor' in resolving a significant Centre-state dispute with substantial revenue implications. This review will serve as a litmus test for the accuracy of a 1989 ruling by a seven-judge bench, a panel that notably included her father, the then Chief Justice of India, E S Venkataramiah.

    Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and his father, Justice YV Chandrachud, hold the distinction of being the first father-son duo to helm India's judicial apparatus. Notably, Chandrachud Jr has twice overturned his father's judgments, a testament to the dynamic evolution of legal interpretations across generations.

    Justice Chandrachud's rulings, such as the landmark affirmation of the right to privacy in the KS Puttaswamy case and the decriminalization of adultery in the Joseph Shine case, highlights the judiciary's capacity for reevaluation and adaptation in alignment with contemporary societal values.

    With this, Justice Nagarathna's rigorous examination of the difference between intoxicating liquor, alcoholic liquor for human consumption, and industrial alcohol illuminates the complexities underlying regulatory frameworks delineated in the Seventh Schedule.

