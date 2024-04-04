Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 22 leaders from Chirag Paswan's LJP resign, say will back INDIA bloc

    Expressing their grievances, Renu Kushwaha criticised Paswan for allocating tickets to "outsiders" instead of party loyalists. She stressed the importance of recognising the hard work and dedication of grassroots workers.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 4, 2024, 8:58 AM IST

    In a recent development, as many as 22 leaders from the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), led by Chirag Paswan, have tendered their resignations amid discontent over the distribution of tickets for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024. This move deals a significant blow to the party's unity shortly after it forged a pre-poll alliance with the BJP.

    The dissident leaders accused Chirag Paswan of "selling all Lok Sabha tickets" and announced their decision to throw their support behind the Opposition INDIA bloc. Former minister Renu Kushwaha, national general secretary Satish Kumar, and other prominent leaders within the LJP ranks are among those who have stepped down.

    Oops! Congress President Kharge complains of 'lack of discipline, being pushed around' on hot mic (WATCH)

    Satish Kumar echoed similar sentiments, alleging betrayal by Chirag Paswan and highlighting their resolve to support the INDIA bloc in the upcoming elections. He accused Paswan of disregarding the aspirations of party members and the people of Bihar.

    Ravindra Singh also voiced discontent, accusing Paswan of betraying the trust of Bihar's residents by purportedly selling tickets for personal gain.

    The discord within the LJP comes shortly after the party finalised a seat-sharing arrangement with the BJP and Janata Dal (United) for the Bihar Lok Sabha elections. Under the agreement, the LJP is slated to contest five out of Bihar's 40 parliamentary seats.

    'Disgusting, vile, sexist...' BJP slams Congress leader Surjewala's controversial jibe at Hema Malini (WATCH)

    The upcoming elections in Bihar, scheduled across seven phases from April 19 to June 1, have intensified political maneuvering as parties vie for electoral dominance. Vote counting is slated for June 4.

    Last Updated Apr 4, 2024, 8:58 AM IST
